Kids pedal on at junior tractor pull
Pierce County kids got a chance to show off their strength on Thursday, Aug. 9, at the Pierce County Fair's 2018 Pedal Tractor Pull.
Bryn Peterson completed the farthest pull of the night, which was over 34 feet.
DIVISION WINNERS:
Girls 4 and under: Katelyn Ballman, 24-3
Boys 4 and under: Nathaniel Huppert, 23-8
Girls 5 and 6: Mary H., 30-0
Boys 5 and 6: Tucker Flesberg, 31-3
Girls 7 and 8: Bryn Peterson, 34-5
Boys 7 and 8: Aden Bazille, 28-9
Girls 9 and 10: Maddie Bowen, 22-8
Boys 9 and 10: Logan Lubich, 28-1
Girls 11 and 12: Savannah Briese, 31-1
Boys 11 and 12: Gregory, 30-6