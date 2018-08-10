Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Kids pedal on at junior tractor pull

    By Katie Davidson Today at 12:25 p.m.
    1 / 4
    Jayla high-fives a fair worker after pedaling the junior tractor 16 feet, five inches in the 2018 Pierce County Fair Pedal Tractor Pull. Katie Davidson / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 4
    Isaac Wang gives all his might in the 2018 Pierce County Fair Pedal Tractor Pull. Katie Davidson / RiverTown Multimedia3 / 4
    Calvin Schindeldecker completed a pull of 16 feet, six inches at the 2018 Pierce County Fair Pedal Tractor Pull on Thursday, Aug. 9. Katie Davidson / RiverTown Multimedia4 / 4

    Pierce County kids got a chance to show off their strength on Thursday, Aug. 9, at the Pierce County Fair's 2018 Pedal Tractor Pull.

    Bryn Peterson completed the farthest pull of the night, which was over 34 feet.

    DIVISION WINNERS:

    Girls 4 and under: Katelyn Ballman, 24-3

    Boys 4 and under: Nathaniel Huppert, 23-8

    Girls 5 and 6: Mary H., 30-0

    Boys 5 and 6: Tucker Flesberg, 31-3

    Girls 7 and 8: Bryn Peterson, 34-5

    Boys 7 and 8: Aden Bazille, 28-9

    Girls 9 and 10: Maddie Bowen, 22-8

    Boys 9 and 10: Logan Lubich, 28-1

    Girls 11 and 12: Savannah Briese, 31-1

    Boys 11 and 12: Gregory, 30-6

    Explore related topics:communityeventsCommunitypierce county fairpedal tractor pull
    Advertisement
    randomness