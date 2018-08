1 / 14

This llama peeks through the fence, peering at passersby at the Pierce County Fair. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 2 / 14

This curly cuke, raised by Palmer Hanson, looks like a coiled up snake in the Round Barn at the Pierce County Fair. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 3 / 14

The veggies and fruits on display in the Round Barn show off the county's finest harvest bounty. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 4 / 14

Pickles the Clown is always a fan favorite in the Pierce County Fair gazebo. Here she charms a young visitor with her balloon twisting skills. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 5 / 14

Hunter Donnelly sprays off shorthorn steer "Shooter McGavin" Thursday afternoon at the Pierce County Fair. Gretta Stark / RiverTown Multimedia. 6 / 14

(From left) Harvey Fiedler, Henry Rohl, Anna Fiedler and Cara Fiedler, all of Prescott, play cards in the Dairy Barn at the Pierce County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 9. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 7 / 14

Taylor Traynor took first place overall in the llama and Alpaca costume group at the Pierce County Fair. Her llama Mateo was dressed as Herbie the racecar, and she was dressed as Herbie's driver. Gretta Stark / RiverTown Multimedia 8 / 14

Pumpkin, a Lionhead rabbit owned by Town N Country 4-H member Carly Meyer was cool in his cage in the shade Thursday, Aug. 9 at the Pierce County Fair. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 9 / 14

Claire Stewart of helping hands 4-H (left) took second place in the senior costumes competition with llama Ellie, and a safari-themed costume. Kanzie McGrave (right) of Valley Eagles 4-H, and llama Lacy, took first place with a Cruella and Dalmatian costume. Gretta Stark / RiverTown Multimedia. 10 / 14

The River Ramblers 4-H Club received a champion ribbon for their display depicting the 2018 Pierce County Fair theme, "The All County Reunion." Make sure to stop and see the displays in the Round Barn. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 11 / 14

Nora Novek, of Maiden Rock, was dazzling as a flower before the rabbit costume judging Thursday, Aug. 9 at the Pierce County Fair. Fluffy, a Dutch mix, was cooperating nicely. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 12 / 14

Mary Wilkens won Grand Champion of the senior showmanship group, with sheep Luthor. She's shown competing with the grand champions from each age group for the overall showmanship award, which went to Kaylee Bazille, the intermediate Grand Champion (not pictured.) Gretta Stark / RiverTown Multimedia 13 / 14