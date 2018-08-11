VIDEO: Talent Show winners shine at the fair

Second place in the junior division went to Helen and Sophia Jiang, of River Falls, who played a piano / violin duet "New Orleans 1928."

Senior division first place winner Emily Magee sang and played piano during vocal solo "Never Enough." Second place went to Emma Selzler, winner of the Spring Valley/Elmwood talent show semi-finals, who sang "The Climb."

Second place winners received $50, while first place took home $125.