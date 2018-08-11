Search
    VIDEO: Talent Show winners shine at the fair

    By Sarah Nigbor Today at 12:57 p.m.
    Michaela Hasapopoulos, of River Falls, sang "The Journey" at the Pierce County Fair Talent Show finals Saturday, Aug. 11. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 10
    Emiliy Magee, of Prescott, won the senior division of the Pierce County Fair Talent Show Saturday, Aug. 11 with her vocal / piano solo "Never Enough." Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia3 / 10
    Pierce County Fair Talent Show Junior Division winner MaKenna Williamson, of Prescott, danced "I Won't Let Go" in honor of her brother, Trenten Williamson. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia4 / 10
    Caden Schallberg inspired laughs with his comedy act during the Pierce County Fair Talent Show finals Saturday, Aug. 11. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia5 / 10
    MaKenna Williamson (second from left with brother Landen), of Prescott, won first place in the junior division of the Pierce County Fair Talent Show Saturday, Aug. 11. Helen and Sophia Jiang, of River Falls, won second place with their piano/violin duet "New Orleans 1928." Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia6 / 10
    Emma Selzler, left, took second place, while Emily Magee (right), took first place in the Pierce County Fair Talent Show senior division Saturday, Aug. 11. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia7 / 10
    RaeAnn Jungmann dazzled fair-goers with her rendition of "Titanium" at the Pierce County Fair Talent Show finals Saturday, Aug. 11. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia8 / 10
    Emma Selzler, representing the Spring Valley/Elmwood/Plum City portion of the Pierce County Fair Talent Show in the finals Saturday, Aug. 11, sang Miley Cyrus' "The Climb." She took second place. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia9 / 10
    MaKenna Williamson, of Prescott, won the junior division of the Pierce County Fair Talent Show Saturday, Aug. 11. She danced "I Won't Let Go." Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia10 / 10

    The finalists for the Pierce County Fair Talent Show competed Saturday, Aug. 11, and two winners were announced by its end.

    Makenna Williamson, of Prescott, won the junior division with her dance solo "I Won't Let Go." She danced in honor of her brother, Trenten Williamson, who has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

    Second place in the junior division went to Helen and Sophia Jiang, of River Falls, who played a piano / violin duet "New Orleans 1928."

    Senior division first place winner Emily Magee sang and played piano during vocal solo "Never Enough." Second place went to Emma Selzler, winner of the Spring Valley/Elmwood talent show semi-finals, who sang "The Climb."

    Second place winners received $50, while first place took home $125.

