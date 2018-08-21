Search
    A chance to catch a lake monster

    By Submitted Today at 8:00 a.m.
    Area Folklorist Chad Lewis invites the public to join him on a river cruise in search of Lake Pepin's very own "monster," Pepie. Submitted photo2 / 2

    Get ready for an afternoon filled with tales of the Lake Pepin monster as Captain Larry Nielson and Folklorist Chad Lewis invite you to sail off in search of Pepie: the infamous water creature of Lake Pepin.

    Bring your net and binoculars or simply sit back and enjoy a cocktail on this unique family friendly afternoon of river tales featuring monsters, cursed cliffs, wandering apparitions and UFOs buzzing the waters!

    What: Pepie Expedition and Cruise

    When: 3:30-5 p.m. Aug. 25

    Where: Pearl of the Lake Paddleboat (100 Central Point Road, Lake City, Minn.)

    Cost: Adults $17 Children $10

    For more information: 651-345-5188

