Time to celebrate all things bacon at RF Bacon Bash

In 2017, roughly 12,000 attendees gathered in Heritage Park, along the banks of the scenic Kinnickinnic River, to celebrate all things bacon at this "porktacular" two-day festival. From pig-themed activities and a merchant vendor marketplace to bacon-inspired dishes and live music, Bacon Bash promises to be a festival the whole family can go hog wild for!

This year, Bacon Bash boasts over 30 different "bacon-licious" dishes from local and regional restaurants, vendors and food trucks. Featured food items include bacon cheesecake, candied bacon, award winning pig wings, bacon cream cheese wontons, bacon jam pie, bacon mac n' cheese, and many more bacon-filled delicacies. To pair with these "bacon-riffic" foods, there will be a wide selection of craft beer and wine from local, Wisconsin vendors available in the Beer Garden throughout the festival weekend.

In addition to the dishes that attendees can pig out on, chefs, cooks and bakers from the region will test their culinary skills in the official World Food Championship Qualifying Event at Bacon Bash. Competitors will present their most incredible bacon creations to a panel of judges for a chance to win a Golden Ticket and paid entry (plus a $1,000 travel stipend) to the World Food Championship in Orange Beach, Alabama in November.

Switching gears from food and drink to fun and games, the wide variety of pig-themed activities at Bacon Bash ensure a blast for any age piglet in your family! Activities and events include pig calling and pig impersonation contests, When Pigs Fly event, kids' eating contest, pig wing eating competitions, pet costume contest, a corn box, and other "porktastic" happenings.

What else pairs perfectly with bacon? Live music of course! The weekend will feature musical performances by the Back Channel Blues Band, Everett Smithson Band, Tommy Bentz Band, The Hunyuks and Woodshop. Grab a seat near the stage and a basket of bacon (or two) for the perfect outing!

Whether you are a foodie determined to find the most "bacon-licious" dish or just in the mood for an experience unlike any other, the sixth annual Bacon Bash is the perfect fit for you and your family.

Admission is free and open to the public, making Bacon Bash the nation's largest free bacon festival. For more information on Bacon Bash, including a schedule of events, vendor lists, and stay and play information, visit www.riverfallsbaconbash.com or call 715-425-2533.