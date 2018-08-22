Carpenter Art Festival is Aug. 25 in Hudson

This year food will be available, provided by local Urban Olive and Vine, and 65 Vines and Rush River Brewery will be represented at the event.

The Carpenter Nature Center will present live raptors and reptiles, and education on the importance of the natural habitat.

Music will be performed all day.

The artists donate a portion of their proceeds to support environmental education at the center.

The Carpenter Nature Center is located off County Road F at 300 East Cove Road in Hudson. The art festival will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., rain or shine. Admission is free.