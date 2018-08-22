American Legion Riders to ride through Prescott Thursday

The riders will be travelling on their 13th annual American Legion Legacy Run. The motorcycle riders are journeying together on a 1,100-mile ride that runs through five states, beginning in Kansas and hitting Missouri, Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin along the way to raise funds for The American Legion Legacy Scholarship.

According to the Legion's official website, the scholarship is given to college students who have lost parents on active duty post-Sept. 11 and to children of post-Sept. 11 veterans who have been assigned a combined disability rating by the Department of Veterans Affairs of 50 percent or more.

There are over 120,000 members who are a part of The American Legion Riders, according to a recent news release about their August ride, and their annual Legacy Run is one of the largest multi-state, multi-day cross-country motorcycle rides in the United States.

Their journey may be tracked live at goo.gl/PTqFi4