The run/walk will begin at 8 a.m., with registration taking place from 7:15-7:50 a.m. Registration forms are available online at www.prescottdaze.com/funrun.html

Event co-organizer Steve Peterson said last year's race had more than 120 entries, with a good mix of serious runners and people just out to have fun.

"The 5k draws in people who really enjoy road races, but we wanted to keep the two-mile course for those who just wanted a good walking course," Peterson said. "We also had some younger runners who ran the two-mile course."

Peterson said the event, which is a fundraiser for the Prescott cross country and track teams, would remain a family-friendly event.

"As usual, we had a lot of young families pushing kids in strollers," he said. "We try to make the run cost-friendly for those families as well."

The cost of the race is $15 for 4- to 17-year-olds and $20 for adults. To encourage family participation, a couple can sign up for $35, a family of three costs $45 and family of four costs $55. Each additional member in the same household over four would be an additional $5.

Anyone who registers before Aug. 30 will get a free T-shirt. Registration without a shirt is also available for $12 per person for any age.

"Compared to most road races, ours is very affordable," Peterson said. "That is important to us. We want everyone who wants to run or walk to be able to do so."

The race will also continue the tradition of giving away prizes and gift certificates from local businesses to competitors in a post-race drawing. More than $500 worth of prizes were given away last year in the raffle, which is open to everyone who registers.

"Our local business have always been generous in supporting us," Peterson said. "It really helps make it a community event."