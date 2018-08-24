Search
    Legion Riders stop in Prescott for charity run

    By Rachel Helgeson Today at 9:46 a.m.
    Over 500 American Legion motorcycle riders cruised into Prescott on Aug. 23 around noon to gas up and later rally at the high school. It was one of a few stops on their 13th annual five-state Legacy Run.

    The run raises funds for The American Legion Legacy Scholarship, which benefits children of U.S. military personnel killed on active duty post-Sept. 11 and children of veterans with a combined disability rating of 50 percent or higher.

    Their 1,100-mile journey began in Kansas on Aug. 19 and took them through Missouri, Iowa and Wisconsin, ending in Anoka, Minnesota.

    Margaret Abbott, a representative for the riders, said 44 of the registered riders were from Wisconsin. Many others came from all over the U.S. to join the group starting in Kansas.

