Legion Riders stop in Prescott for charity run

The run raises funds for The American Legion Legacy Scholarship, which benefits children of U.S. military personnel killed on active duty post-Sept. 11 and children of veterans with a combined disability rating of 50 percent or higher.

Their 1,100-mile journey began in Kansas on Aug. 19 and took them through Missouri, Iowa and Wisconsin, ending in Anoka, Minnesota.

Margaret Abbott, a representative for the riders, said 44 of the registered riders were from Wisconsin. Many others came from all over the U.S. to join the group starting in Kansas.