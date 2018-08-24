Legion Riders stop in Prescott for charity run
Over 500 American Legion motorcycle riders cruised into Prescott on Aug. 23 around noon to gas up and later rally at the high school. It was one of a few stops on their 13th annual five-state Legacy Run.
The run raises funds for The American Legion Legacy Scholarship, which benefits children of U.S. military personnel killed on active duty post-Sept. 11 and children of veterans with a combined disability rating of 50 percent or higher.
Their 1,100-mile journey began in Kansas on Aug. 19 and took them through Missouri, Iowa and Wisconsin, ending in Anoka, Minnesota.
Margaret Abbott, a representative for the riders, said 44 of the registered riders were from Wisconsin. Many others came from all over the U.S. to join the group starting in Kansas.