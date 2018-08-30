Falcon Frontier Days is Sept. 7, 8
The public is invited to the 54th annual Falcon Frontier Days Rodeo on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 7 and 8, at the outdoor rodeo arena at the UWRF Campus Farm, 1475 S. Wasson Lane, on the corner of Wasson Lane and Cemetery Road in River Falls.
A single performance will be held at 7 p.m. Friday and two performances on Saturday at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Food will be available for purchase at the concession stand.
Tickets prices are $14 for adults, $12 for UWRF students, and $10 for children 5-12. Children age 4 and under are free. Tickets are available at the gate or online at https://www.uwrf.edu/ANFS/FalconFrontierDaysRodeo.cfm.
For more information, call the UWRF Animal and Food Science Department at 715-425-3704 or visit the link above.