Hunter education course gears up

There are no age restrictions to attend. Students will need to understand the concepts of the class and pass a test at the end. Hunter Safety certificates are not valid until the holder is at least 12 years of age, regardless of the age they pass the test. There is no maximum age restriction. Adults and parents are welcome and encouraged to attend.

Persons born on or after Jan. 1, 1973 must have a Hunter Education Graduate Certificate. The certificate is valid in lieu of a resident small game hunting license for one season and is a lifetime certificate required for hunting in many states. Young students certified will also be able to hunt and use firearms without being accompanied by a parent or guardian at age 14.

Classes will cover responsibilities of hunting, firearm safety in the home and afield, knowledge of firearms and hunting equipment.

Douglas Sjostrom will teach the class, with others assisting.

If you have any questions, call 715-448-2517.

Students with special needs must contact the instructor at least two weeks in advance of the course to request special accommodations.