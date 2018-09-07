Walk to End Alzheimer’s is Sept. 15 in Red Wing

Registration begins 9 a.m. with opening ceremonies at 10 a.m. A special awards ceremony will be held 11:30 a.m. to recognize the top fundraising teams and individuals.

Walk to End Alzheimer's participants will complete a one- or three-mile walk and will learn about Alzheimer's disease, advocacy opportunities, clinical studies enrollment and support programs and services from the Alzheimer’s Association. Walk participants also honor those affected by Alzheimer's disease with the Promise Garden ceremony.

“These young men and women from Elmwood/Plum City High School are leading the next generation forward to end Alzheimer’s. Zack Phillips is fighting this disease in memory and honor of his grandfather whom he was really close with," said Debbie Eddy of the Rochester Alzheimer’s office.

In addition to the walk routes, participants will enjoy light breakfast items and entertainment along with a silent auction that includes a one of kind Green Bay Packer Adirondack chair.

More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease, the sixth-leading cause of death in the U.S. and the only disease among the top 10 causes that cannot be cured, prevented or even slowed. Additionally, more than 16 million family and friends provide care to people with Alzheimer’s and other dementia in the U.S. In Minnesota alone, there are more than 94,000 people living with the disease and 254,000 caregivers.

To sign up as a Team Captain, join a team or register to walk as an individual by visiting http://alz.org/walk.