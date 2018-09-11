Prescott Daze: A great day for parading

Prescott Daze 2018 grand marshals Rose and Jerry Severson waved to parade-goers from a fire-engine red convertible Sunday, Sept. 9 as it makes its way down Cherry Street. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia1 / 3
Winners of the Prescott Fire & Rescue Power Wheels Derby won the honor of riding in the Prescott Daze parade Sunday, Sept. 9. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 3
Quinn Unser of Prescott led her Girl Scout Troop down Cherry Street with candy bucket in hand Sunday, Sept. 9 during the Prescott Daze parade. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia3 / 3
The Prescott Daze Parade Sunday, Sept. 9 saw picture perfect weather as the floats made their way down Albert and Cherry streets.
Additional Articles Recommended by Pierce County Herald
Sarah J. Nigbor serves as a regional editor for RiverTown Multimedia, a position she began in April 2017. She joined RiverTown Multimedia in October 2013 as a news reporter for the New Richmond News, before being appointed editor of the Pierce County Herald in February 2015. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Spanish and French in 2001. She completed a minor in journalism in 2004.