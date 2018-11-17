After Design Ellsworth, what's next?

The Design Ellsworth program, a three-day project that outlined improvement projects for the village, pointed to improving outdoor activity options for children, building a new community center and showcased concerns over the state of the community's housing options — among numerous other improvement plans. At a Nov. 15 Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce meeting, Todd Johnson, the program's head and a University of Wisconsin - Extension land use community development specialist, gave a preview of Design Ellsworth's results, with a focus on ways the chamber can move forward in local business-focused ways.

"We're hearing a lot of people asking 'what comes next?'" said Kim Beebe, a member of the Ellsworth Chamber of Commerce executive team, at the meeting.

She also said that a consensus in the community is that it doesn't want to be known as "just Ellsworth." Strong hometown pride was evident during his team's visit, Johnson said.

Johnson said he plans to have the full Design Ellsworth report compiled before the end of the year, which will be available for people to look through, with all of the program's outcomes included.

With illustrations showing potential solutions on display, Johnson detailed four different "shared vision" goals that were products of the program: improving streets, buildings and businesses; improving trails, parks and public spaces; improving housing; and finding ways to organize implementation strategies.

As part of the program, a survey was done to gauge satisfaction with various aspects of the community, and the program's 20 team members spent three days in the community learning from different community groups about Ellsworth.

The results of the program showed discontent over the state of the community's downtown and business offerings. The discontent should be used as motivation for improving that aspect of Ellsworth, Johnson said.

Potential solutions included focusing east Ellsworth into an arts and entertainment district, developing a downtown business improvement district, and building a "midtown hotel" to help tether the town together, among others.

Johnson detailed that the community had a strong interest in creating some sort of new outdoor recreational space. Some of the options included a midtown promenade, increased trails and a sidewalk improvement program.

Some area youth indicated they wanted a soccer field, and Johnson said a solution could be converting a baseball diamond into one.

Other results concluded making a volunteer group who would be willing to help assist in projects, exploring "residency housing" programs — which incentivize new Ellsworth residents in certain career fields to stay in the community long term — and addressed potential housing projects for Ellsworth's middle school site.

"The purpose of the visit wasn't to make pretty pictures," Johnson said at the meeting. "But to bring the community together and share ideas [for the future.]"

Beebe said that Ellsworth's turnout, over 300 people in the community engagement portion of the program, was the highest ever for the program.

Selected survey results:

• Satisfaction with downtown and business districts (on a scale of one to five): safety was the highest satisfaction at 3.36, followed by walkability at 2.78. The lowest were variety of recreation at 1.83 and variety of shopping at 1.66.

• Survey respondents picked "new places" more than doubled any other option for responses to "what's your one wish for Ellsworth?"

• Many respondents indicated they would be willing to help clean up or fix indoor and outdoor spaces.

• Ellsworth youth pointed to outdoor physical play and entertainment as their main wish, according to submitted drawings.

• 62.5 percent of survey respondents said they eat at restaurants outside of Ellsworth.

• Almost half of respondents said it was either "moderately difficult" or "very difficult" to fit in for newcomers.