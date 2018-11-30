Holiday Listicle: Happenings for kids from 1 to 92

What: Maiden Rock Old Fashioned Country Christmas

Where: Maiden Rock

When: Dec. 1

Events include the annual ambulance service pancake breakfast 7-11 a.m. at Six String Saloon; elves at Hiawatha National Bank 9 a.m. to noon (all kids receive gifts); horse drawn wagon rides leaving from Hiawatha National Bank 9-11 a.m.; photos with Santa 10 a.m. to noon at Maiden Rock United Methodist Church, and free refreshments at area businesses.

Cost: Free

What: Red Wing Arts Holiday Boutique Sale

Where: The Red Wing Depot Gallery

When: now through Dec. 31.

Local artists and crafters have work for sale throughout the art gallery at The Depot. Visitors can find knitwear, cards, jewelry, and numerous other items that are ready to be wrapped. The sale items are dispersed throughout the gallery so shoppers can take-in the second annual Small Works show while browsing. This sale may be the solution for literal last-minute shoppers as they wait for a train.

Cost: Entrance is free.

What: God Jul

Where: Stockholm, Wis.

When: Dec. 1, 8 & 15

God Jul (which means "Merry Christmas" in Swedish) is Stockholm's three days of holiday festivities throughout the town. Each day will include shopping opportunities, edible goodies and hot beverages to keep toes and fingers warm while walking from shop to shop. On the 15th, the town will celebrate the Winter Solstice with carolers, "Goin' Coastal! 6.2" at the WideSpot, and a variety of fire-related events, such as luminary lighting, a fire tower lighting and fire dancers.

Cost: Walking around Stockholm is free. Going Coastal is $15 per ticket.

What: St. John's Christmas Tea

Where: N5496 County Road QQ, Presco

When: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1

St. John's United Church Of Christ Holiday Tea with storyteller Patti Kachel, who will share "The Christmas Presence," followed by a true church basement tea featuring holiday tea, coffee, cider, both sweet and savory bites and plenty of fellowship. Reservations are required. Call Cheryl, 715-425-6623 or Sonja, 715-425-6235, to reserve a spot.

Cost: Tickets are $10

What: Christmas Java Jive

Where: Spring Valley Community Center (S242 McKay Ave.)

When: 9-11 a.m. Dec. 1

Enjoy coffee and local music. Visit www.javajivecoffehouse.com for more information.

Cost: Entry is free.

What: 29th annual horse parade

Where: Baldwin, Wis.

When: Dec. 1

Join Baldwin-Woodville Chamber of Commerce for the 29th annual Horse Parade & Visit from Santa & Mrs. Claus Dec. 1 in Baldwin. Pictures by Suzanne Wynveen Photography with Santa & Mrs. Claus will be in the lobby of the First Bank of Baldwin from 10 a.m. to noon. Wagon rides will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Main Street with the Horse Parade starting at 1 p.m.

Cost: Entry is free.

What: Winter Wonderland Concert

Where: Spring Valley, Wis.

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 1 and Dec. 2

The snow is falling and we're walking in a "Winter Wonderland." Come walk with us and enjoy the sights and sounds of the season at our 22nd annual Christmas concert "Winter Wonderland" at the Spring Valley Theater. The Adult Community Choir, under the direction of Cindy Kongshaug, and the Children's choir, under the direction of Aarynn Bosshart, will perform your favorite Christmas classics along with some new favorites. Highlights include "Someday at Christmas," "Ave Maria," "Do You Hear What I Hear?" "O Holy Night," "Ugly Christmas Sweater," and "Winter Wonderland."

Cost: Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors. Order tickets today at www.springvalleystagehands.com.

What: Christmas in the Park

Where: East End Park, Ellsworth

When: 4:30-6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2.

Family-friendly holiday celebration2. Santa Claus will arrive at 5 p.m. to visit with young and old (be prepared to take pictures!) The lighting of the trees will take place at 5:15 p.m. In addition, there will be complimentary hot chocolate, s'mores, and Christmas carolling. English Lutheran Church will stage a living nativity. Come take in the beautiful lights and decorations! The free event is brought to you through a collaboration with Zion Covenant Church, the Ellsworth Lion's Club, the Ellsworth FFA, and the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce and its members.

Cost: Free.

What: Outdoor Christmas Market

Where: Villa Bellezza, Pepin

When: Dec. 2, 9, 16 & 23, noon to 4 p.m.

The Villa Bellezza is bringing a little traditional Europe to the outskirts of Pepin by transforming its piazza into an outdoor market. Shoppers will find fresh baked goods, handmade candles, jewelry, clothing, toys and a variety of other items that would be welcomed holiday gifts. If shoppers get cold bouncing from table to table and watching artists work outside, they can take a break and participate in wine tasting.

Cost: Entry is free.

What: Lucille's Little Helpers Holiday Extravaganza

Where: Lucille's, Prescott, Wis.

When: 2-5 p.m. Dec. 2

An afternoon of kid friendly fun! Santa will visit, the chef will be carving the Grinch in ice, sugar cookie decorating, gingerbread lane, letters to Santa, photo opportunities galore! We will also be collecting money for the Salvation Army!

Cost: Free

What: Annual Holiday Luncheon

Where: Citizens State Bank (104 N. Main St., Elmwood)

When: Dec. 6

Call 715-639-5411 for more information.

Cost: Free for bank customers

What: Christmas Tree Lighting Singalong

Where: Preferred Senior Living of Ellsworth (429 W. Wayne St., Ellsworth)

When: 6:45-7:45 p.m. Dec. 6.

Celebrate the beginning of the holiday season by singing some good old Christmas songs, as well as sipping cider and enjoying holiday snacks. We will be flipping the switch on our Christmas lights to ring in the beginning of the holiday season.

Cost: Free

What: SVHRC Holiday Bazaar

Where: Spring Valley Health & Rehab Center (S830 Westland Drive)

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 7

31st annual Holiday Bazaar. Craft items, holiday decorations and baked items. All proceeds go to the Resident Council.

Cost: Free admission

What: Holiday Cookie Walk

Where: Heritage of Elmwood (232 Springer Ave., Elmwood

When: 8-11 a.m. Dec. 7

This event is hosted in our newly remodeled unit; come and see what's new! Cookies and treats, local crafters and vendors, coffee and juice will be served and raffle prizes awarded. All proceeds will go towards furnishings for resident rooms/use.

Cost: Free admission

What: Pictures & Pastries with Santa

Where: Ezekiel Lutheran Church (202 S. Second St., River Falls)

When: 4 p.m. Dec. 7

Join the UWRF Marketing Communications students for a festive, fun-filled fundraising event. All proceeds will be donated to Our Neighbors' Place in River Falls. Features: Pastries, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, holiday activities, live music, hot cocoa bar, and much more!

Cost: Free will donation

What: Anderson Holiday Celebration of the Arts

Where: Anderson Center at Towerview

When: Dec. 8, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Music and artists and gifts, oh my! The Anderson Center will be filled with live music, visual art, unique gifts and presentations of written works, including from Jacqueline West, who was featured by the Republican Eagle recently. Visitors will also be able to see demonstrations of artistic creations by visiting the open studio.

Cost: $3 per adult, $1 per child. Members and children under 10 get in free.

What: Christmas in the Valley

Where: Spring Valley, Wis.

When: Dec. 8

The Spring Valley 2018-2019 Royalty Court will host the second annual Christmas in the Valley. The chili feed will run 3:30-5 p.m. and 6-7 p.m. Vote for your favorite chili, which will be made by the royalty court. The Grand Parade will be held at 5:30 p.m. All units must be illuminated. Following the parade, head to the Spring Valley Community Centre for photos with Santa and the royalty, ornament and cookie decorating, holiday story time with the royalty, and prizes for best decorated home and business in Spring Valley village limits. To RSVP for the parade or questions, contact Lisa Wood and Jennifer Link at svroyaltywi@gmail.com

Cost: Free

What: Santa in Bay City

Where: Bay City, Wis.

When: 1-3 p.m. Dec. 9

The Bay City American Legion will welcome Santa and provide pony cart rides.Soup, sandwiches, hot chocolate and cider will be provided for free. Also take part in decorating cookies.

Cost: Free

What: Victorian Tea

Where: St. James Hotel

When: Dec. 9, 2 p.m.

Celebrate the season in style by participating in the Victorian Tea at the St. James. The classic beverage will be served with scones, bread, finger sandwiches and petit fours (bite-sized desserts or savory hors d'oeuvres). The tea's table centerpieces will be sold in a silent auction and proceeds will be donated to the Hope Coalition. Pinky's up!

Cost: $25 per person, plus tax and gratuity.

What: Rhythmic Circus Holiday Shuffle

Where: Sheldon Theatre

When: Dec. 9, 7 p.m.

Stay on your toes this holiday season with the group comprising four tap dancers and a seven-piece band. The group, originally from Minneapolis, has performed at the Kennedy Center, off Broadway and on America's Got Talent. Rhythmic Circus' Holiday Shuffle features a variety of holiday tunes, including a beatboxing performance of "The Grinch."

Cost: Tickets vary from $30 to $35.

What: The Holiday Train

Where: Youth Service Bureau, Cottage Grove

When: Dec. 9, 5:30 p.m.

Where: The Depot in Hastings

When: Dec. 9, 8:45 p.m.

The train covered in yards of twinkle lights will be pulling into two area stations this December. The Trews, a Canadian rock band and Willy Porter, a singer/songwriter from Wisconsin, will perform a variety of holiday songs. Attendees of the event are encouraged to to donate money for healthy food options or bring goods on local food bank wish-lists. The Holiday Train will donate any money and food collected to local food banks.

Cost: Free. Participants are encouraged to bring a monetary or food donation.

What: Ladies' Night Hallmark Holiday

Where: Elmwood Auditorium (323 W. Winter Ave., Elmwood)

When: 6 p.m. Dec. 12

The Elmwood Public Library will host a Ladies' Night Hallmark Holiday. Enjoy watching Hallmark movies with snacks provided by the library. Bring your favorite chair and beverage. No sign up required; just show up! Door prizes will also be given!

Cost: Free.

What: Santa & Sleigh Rides

Where: Elmwood Auditorium (323 W. Winter Ave., Elmwood)

When: 2-4 p.m. Dec. 15

The Elmwood Area Community Club is bringing Santa to town. Sleigh rides, gift bags for each child and age group drawings for children round out this fun event.

Cost: Free

What: Holidays around the World

Where: Hastings Art Center

When: Dec. 18, 10:30 a.m.

The final 2018 Tuesday Coffee Concert at the Hastings Art Center will feature Carolyn Campfire, a soprano singer, Sarah Lockwood, pianist and John Huth, who plays both the trumpet and recorder. Holiday songs from a variety of countries and traditions will be played. Audience members are encouraged to bring-along their singing voices to participate in singing new and well-known songs.

Cost: Free