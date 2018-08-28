Pierce County Historical Association has moved
Pierce County Historical Association has moved from the Lawrence Photo Studio site in Ellsworth to our History Center site in Bay City. The Ellsworth structure was not capable of handling the weight load and other necessary needs of the organization. Any additional improvements to this facility were too costly to justify any changes.
We were not able to find adequate property in the Ellsworth area at this time.
The Bay City location does meet the needs of the office space plus there is room for displays and some storage.
The new phone number is 715-594-3118. There is still unpacking to do and other preparations to handle. We apologize for any inconvenience. We also hope to get more information out in the near future.