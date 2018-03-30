Search
    Children draw friendly monsters at Ellsworth Library

    By Sara Tischauser Today at 1:28 p.m.
    Pictured (from left) Alayna Pazurek, Loralei Johnson (covering her face), and Kendra Aufderhar draw monsters by assembling different animal parts to create a new creature. Photos courtesy of Ellsworth Public Library1 / 4
    Sisters Kira, Bella, and Maia Friesen use the book "Where the Wild Things Are" by Maurice Sendak for inspiration at a recent Ellsworth Public Library Make and Take. Submitted photo2 / 4
    Vincenzo Etchen drew his colorful, bird monster using oil pastels on construction paper at a recent Make and Take event at Ellsworth Public Library. Submitted photo3 / 4
    Alayna Pazurek with another oil pastel masterpiece at a recent Ellsworth Public Library Make and Take kids event. Submitted photo4 / 4

    The Ellsworth Public Library often hosts Make and Take events for children. Learn more at ellsworthlibrary.org.

