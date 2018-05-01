Turningpoint promoting fitness through half-marathon and 5K

Turningpoint Development Director Amy Rydberg said the organization will have its first Empowered Women's Half-Marathon on Sept. 29. Men are welcome to participate but the event is really geared towards women, Rydberg said. In addition to the half-marathon, there will also be a 5K and a Girls' One-Mile Fun Run held on the same day.

Anyone interested in participating in the event can sign up at www.turningpoint-wi.org/empowered-womens-half-marathon-and-5k.html. Rydberg said there are varying rates depending when someone signs up. In addition to the race, women who are new to running can take advantage of the One Step at a Time 5K/half-marathon training program that will be provided.

A couple of different training options will be available for those who are interested, but space is limited so people should sign up as soon as they can. The training is funded through an Allina Neighborhood Health Connections grant.

"Trainings will be offered at the Second Chances building (in River Falls), where there will always be an advocate on site to provide a voucher for clothing or household items from Turningpoint's Second Chances Thrift Store," Rydberg said. "Food insecure families can obtain a bag of groceries from the Second Chance food pantry. In short, the program will allow Turningpoint to continue to engage victims/survivors in their journey toward safety, security, strength, and self-sufficiency."

For those wanting to participate in the training program, Rydberg said they must commit to the entire training course. It will require a weekly commitment from those who choose to participate and is meant for beginners in either 5K or half-marathon running. All training program participants will receive a pair of running shoes to help them prepare for the 5K or half-marathon.

"Training programs will include education about whole body wellness, nutrition, and endurance training," Rydberg said. "They will be facilitated by Taren Weyer, a wellness trainer, presenter, and the director of Powered on Will's girls and boys running teams."

While Turningpoint may be known for the crisis help and shelter they provide, Rydberg said the organization is concerned with the entire wellbeing of victims and survivors.

"Turningpoint is known for providing crisis shelter, however, our aftercare and prevention services are equally as important to eliminating violence and ensuring healthy communities," Rydberg said. "By engaging women victims/survivors in an ongoing, trauma-informed community wellness group that offers fitness, nutrition, and social connections, participants will have a greater likelihood of achieving health, wellness and any other life goals they choose to set for themselves. Our intention is that the Empowered Women's Half-Marathon and Women's 5K training events become part of Turningpoint's ongoing programming for holistic wellness."

During the training a Turningpoint trained advocate staff member will be at Second Chances available for anyone who needs to talk.

"This program will address physical activity and healthy eating, both of which can be triggers for victims/survivors of domestic and sexual violence," Rydberg said. "A highly skilled and trained advocate will be available on site at all times during the training program, which will meet weekly over 8 to 12 weeks, depending on the series."

The event itself in September will offer a chance for people to get out and see the fall colors. The half-marathon event will start at Weitkamp Park in Hudson and end at Belle Vinez Winery in River Falls. Both the 5K and Girl's One-Mile Fun Run will take place at Belle Vinez Winery.

Rydberg said this event will hopefully give all participants a sense of pride in completing the course.

"To cross that finish line after training [there's a] sense of accomplishment," Rydberg said. "While there will be awards for the top finishers of Turningpoint's Empowered Women's Half-Marathon and Women's 5K races, the events are intended to be noncompetitive, supportive activities particularly for women who have not had the ability to prioritize their own well-being, often due to history of domestic and/or sexual violence."

Without the support of the community and sponsors, Rydberg said this event wouldn't be possible. Sponsors include Steiner Plumbing, Electric and Heating; Catalyst Sports Medicine; Allina Health; Healthy Kids Running Series; Kwik Trip; Fitness to Go; Mindful SOULutions Yoga; and Belle Vinez. However, more sponsors would be welcome.

"We are in the process of securing sponsors right now," Rydberg said. "Anyone interested in a potential sponsorship should contact me at 715-425-6751 extension 102 or amyr@turningpoint-wi.org."

Also, the day of the event Rydberg hopes the community will come out and support the runners. All money raised from this event will support Turningpoint's programs.