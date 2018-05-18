Ellsworth fire department adding new volunteers

Ellsworth Fire relies on volunteers to staff the fire department and Ellsworth Fire Chief Brent Langer said the department is fortunate to have so many people dedicated volunteers. Recently, Ellsworth Fire sponsored nine new volunteers to take classes through Chippewa Valley Technical College to become state-certified firefighters.

Langer said the fire department added eight probationary volunteers who went through training and sponsored one other person who wasn't 21 when training started. Per their bylaws volunteers must be at least 21 years old, so they couldn't let him be a probationary member but sponsored him to go through training as he will turn 21 soon.

When the recruits were asked about becoming volunteers on the fire department the common response as to why they wanted to was "giving back to the community" and "helping people in need."

Whether it was aspirations to help those in need or watching family members serve as volunteers, recruits had many reasons to volunteer.

"It was always a dream," said Mike Bull, one of the new recruits. "It's been the best thing I've ever done."

Pete Lane, one of the nine recruits, said he can still remember his grandpa serving as a volunteer.

"My grandfather was a volunteer for about 30 years for Roseville fire department," Lane said. "I remember going to the station and seeing trucks."

Alex Dravis, a new volunteer firefighter, said he too has memories of being in the fire hall and around the trucks. His dad, Bill Dravis, served as Prescott fire chief for many years and he has memories of playing at the fire hall.

"Watching him tear out at all hours of the night seemed fun," Dravis said.

Other volunteers on the department were quick to point out that Dravis will be a veteran in one month when he finishes his military service.

"We are proud of that," Lane said about Dravis' military service. "You are still making us proud."

New recruit Dan Daleiden also has family ties to Ellsworth Fire as his father-in-law, Jerry Baggenstoss, has been a member for 20-30 years. He and his family have been active in the annual chicken fundraiser for many years.

Jessi Willenbring, fire recruit and Ellsworth Area Ambulance Service director, said she used her family ties to the fire department as a bartering system. Willenbring's sister, Stina Anderson, is on the fire department; she told her sister that if she joined the ambulance service, Willenbring would become a volunteer on the fire department. So the two agreed and Anderson is working on her EMT certification.

To become certified for the fire department, the group had to go through many hours of training which included 60 hours for an entry level class; 16 hours on Hazmat awareness; four hours involved in a live burn with an instructor; and 36 hours for Fire 1 training. Langer said volunteering is a big time commitment for all those involved.

"It's been a huge commitment on their part," Langer said. "It's not only a huge commitment on their part, but a commitment from their family. A lot of time away from home to get through this process."

Calvin Omtvedt, a new recruit, said he can remember talking to the chief at a fundraiser a couple years ago and the chief telling him how hard it was to get new volunteers, especially those in Omtvedt's generation. That conversation obviously stayed with Omtvedt, who decided to volunteer and help people.

Langer admitted this is a larger than usual group of new recruits. He said it is probably the largest number they have had at one time since they opened the south station at the Red Wing airport in 2003.

In addition to the class time, recruits also had to pass both written and practical exams to become certified. The recruits will take a couple of months off before beginning Fire 2 certification in August. The department will plan to vote in new members in July. Langer said the department may look at changing its bylaws in order to allow more volunteers on the department. Currently per their bylaws, they would almost be at the maximum limit of volunteers with the new recruits, so Langer said the department will have to look at that.

Langer never wants to turn down good firefighters and feels fortunate to have so many volunteers.

"This department has been fortunate, not only getting new members but retaining members," Langer said. "We have a larger roster than most fire departments in the area. We have just been fortunate."