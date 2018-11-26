Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    English Lutheran provides Thanksgiving for others

    By Submitted on Nov 26, 2018 at 4:00 p.m.
    English Lutheran Church youth Halle Schmidt, Emily Groen, Mia Gardas and Jenna Bechel gather donations for Thanksgiving basket donations. Photos courtesy of English Lutheran Church1 / 3
    Molly Janke, Mackenzie Anderson, Trinity Sjoquist, Addi Hines and Maya Hill gather Thanksgiving basket donations house-to-house for English Lutheran Church. 2 / 3
    Peter Carr, Bev Greeley, Chris Karlstad and Joyann Johnson pack items for Thanksgiving basket donations at English Lutheran Church.3 / 3

    English Lutheran Church would like to express to the community its deepest gratitude for your

    donations of food items for family Thanksgiving baskets. The church was able to help 48 families with Thanksgiving meals this year.

    Your contributions will go a long way toward helping another local family have a Thanksgiving feast to remember. Your prayers for our community are greatly appreciated as well.

    Thank you for your help and we wish your family a thanks-filled holiday!

    Your love for one another will prove to the world that you are my disciples."

    John 13:35 (NLT)

    Explore related topics:communitynonprofitsEnglish Lutheran ChurchdonationsThanksgiving basketsEllsworth
    randomness