English Lutheran provides Thanksgiving for others
English Lutheran Church would like to express to the community its deepest gratitude for your
donations of food items for family Thanksgiving baskets. The church was able to help 48 families with Thanksgiving meals this year.
Your contributions will go a long way toward helping another local family have a Thanksgiving feast to remember. Your prayers for our community are greatly appreciated as well.
Thank you for your help and we wish your family a thanks-filled holiday!
Your love for one another will prove to the world that you are my disciples."
John 13:35 (NLT)