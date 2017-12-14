Ellsworth provides home away from home for exchange student

"To be honest, I never imagined come to Wisconsin much less Ellsworth, but the opportunity just came up," Potes said, "and after doing some research I got excited. The town is really cool and beautiful and everyone is really nice for me and for the other foreign exchange students."

Attending classes as a junior at Ellsworth, Potes has found a couple classes he really enjoys.

"My favorite class in EHS was sociology with Mrs. P and American Government with Mr. Casper," Potes said. "Both really good teachers always looking if everything is okay. I appreciated [I] could know more about U.S."

One of the biggest differences Potes has found so far is the food. He said while he has not found a favorite food in America his favorite food in Portugal is sushi.

"The big differences are in food," Potes said. "We eat more healthy than you."

Also, the weather here in Ellsworth is not exactly what Potes is used to.

"And here the cold it's insupportable," Potes said. "I really miss some warm days."

Potes said he does miss his mom, dad and three brothers back home, but he has come to enjoy time spent with his host family.

"They [my host family] are really nice," Potes said. "We live out of Ellsworth, and is really nice, because we have a big backyard with some animals and a hot tub. I live in a city in Portugal and is just amazing could have the opportunity to live out of town."

He said his host family has also showed him the importance of a strong work ethic.

"They work all hard and I like that," Potes said. "It's important understand the life is hard and if we don't work hard we will have big problems."

During his time so far in Ellsworth Potes has enjoyed many activities that have made his stay more enjoyable. He said he has gone on a family trip to North Dakota, partook in Thanksgiving and attended sporting events which have all been fun experiences for him.

"Every day is different and every day I always do fun things," Potes said.

Even with all the changes and cold weather Potes has found Ellsworth to be his home away from home.

"I already told my parents," Potes said, "I don't wanna go to Portugal again, because I just love this here."