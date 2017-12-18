New language not an issue for one exchange student

Ainara Perez Solis from Caceres, Spain, a junior in Ellsworth, said she speaks four languages, which has helped her adapt to life in a foreign country. She is using her language skills to help her with what she wants to do.

"I love meeting new people," Perez Solis said, "and traveling around the world."

While Perez Solis is enjoying her time in Ellsworth, she is missing her mom, dad and younger brother Unai.

"My mom's name is Tony and she is the nicest woman in the whole world," Perez Solis said. "She is my best friend too. I love my family."

However, Perez Solis has found her adoptive family in Ellsworth to be very nice and helpful as she has had to adjust to time away from her family.

Perez Solis said here in the United States she has three sisters and parents that have made her feel at home in Ellsworth.

"They [my host parents] are super nice," Perez Solis said. "They try to give me the same love as their daughters."

During her stay, Perez Solis has been able to participate in a variety of activities including kayaking, going to the cinema, having a Halloween party and climbing a mountain.

She admitted while the food is one of the biggest differences for her, she has found a favorite food here which differs from what she likes to eat in Spain.

"My favorite American food is tacos," Perez Solis said. "My favorite Spanish food are Spanish Omelette and Paella."

This year away from home is providing Perez Solis with a chance to live a new experience and enjoy life which is very important to her. She said the most important thing in life is to "live your life every second."