"I really like it here," Beyer said. "The people are really friendly and it doesn't matter if I ask in the first days, 'can you help me to open my locker,' or something like that."

She said she's felt very welcomed here.

Beyer said she gets along well with her host family, Jack Hannack and his wife Bonnie.

Jack said it's been "fantastic" having Beyer with them. But while Beyer's been here, there's been two Bonnies in the house.

"When we first got our student Bonny, we thought what I was going to call them," Jack said. "And we decided that we'd call my wife 'Oma,' which is German for Grandma. So a lot of times I call my wife "Oma.' And sometimes I hollar 'Bonny' and they both answer me."

"I really like to spend time with my host family," Bonny said. "I like to go to their kids' farm and see all the animals."

Those animals include pigs, chickens, turkeys, a dog and cats.

At home, she has a dog named Kira.

Beyer said she also really enjoyed getting to visit Crystal Cave.

Hannack said he and his wife have enjoyed sharing their culture with her, including a visit to Crystal Cave, and learning about her culture, family, and home.

One thing Beyer said she enjoys about American culture is school, which she said is very different from the Gymnasium (an advanced German secondary school) she attends in Germany.

For example, Beyer is in 11th grade here. She'll also be in 11th grade next year when she returns home. She has three more years of school left, because her home school runs a year longer than American high school.

After high school, Beyer said she wants to go to college.

"But I don't know yet which one," she said, "Because I have so much time."

Beyer said she very much enjoys Spring Valley High School and her classes there, especially general art.

"I think you have more time to do things here," she said.

The food here in the States can also be different, Beyer said.

"We don't have that much burger at home, but sometimes they have the same food," she said. "Like we just like meat with potatoes or something like that, and cheese."

She said she misses German bread and chocolate. But she's also found something new to enjoy in the States.

"I really like cheeseburgers," she said. "That's probably my new favorite food."

Beyer is glad she came here and will be sad to leave.

She's leaving to spend the next part of her year in Australia on Jan. 29.

She originally wanted to spend a year in the U.S., but when she applied for her trip, the organization told her about a new program through which she could spend half the year in the U.S., and half in Australia.

"I thought it would be a good idea to see more places and make more experiences and stuff, so I decided to do that," she said.

Beyer said she's learned a lot of English-speaking skills so far. She said she was originally shy to speak English.

"I'm not scared about it anymore," she said. "I'm just thankful," she said, "That everybody is so (welcoming) here."