Kiwanis Student of the Week: Maddie Tibayan
Prescott High School freshman Maddie Tibayan is the Dec. 27 Prescott Kiwanis Student of the Week. She was nominated by physical education and health teacher Abbie Morris, who said "Maddie works very hard in my class. She always puts in above and beyond effort in on her projects. She cares very much about her academics and always provides me with a laugh in my class."
Tibayan is the daughter of Kristin and Fernando Tibayan. She is a member of the A Capella Choir, marching band, Forensics, National History Day, Student Council, dance team and 4-H. She also takes piano lessons and dances with a studio. She loves listening to music, playing board games and spending time with her family.
Her future plans include surviving high school and eventually going to a four-year university.