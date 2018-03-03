People briefs: Area students earn degrees, recognitions

Durand — Colton Berger

Ellsworth — Baylee Albarado, Gabrielle Janovec, Adam Schuster and Ellie Schuster

Hager City — Daniel Giese and Emily Wilbur

Pepin — Charles Raethke

Plum City — Sarah Gilles and Alexandra Radle

Prescott — Annika Carlson, Jack Geiger and Michael Harris

Spring Valley — Riley Bowman

Stockholm — Corrine Terpstra

The following local students graduated from UW-La Crosse upon completion of the 2017 fall semester:

Hager City — Daniel Giese, Bachelor of Science in Biology

Prescott — Cole Hauenstein, Bachelor of Science in Finance

Chelsea Rupp

SHELL LAKE — Chelsea Rupp of Bay City graduated with an Associate in Applied Science in Nursing from Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College.

Minnesota State College Southeast

WINONA, Minn. — The following local students were named to the Minnesota State College Southeast 2017 fall president's list:

Bay City — Jessica Baker

Hager City — April Churchill

Kyle Webb

STEVENS POINT — Kyle Webb of Spring Valley graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

Georgia Gump

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa — Georgia Gump of Elmwood was named to the 2017 fall dean's list at Cornell College. To be recognized, students must achieve a GPA of 3.6 or higher.

UW-River Falls

RIVER FALLS — The following local students graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls upon completion of the 2017 fall semester:

Ellsworth — Danielle Girdeen, Summa Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science in Biology; and Gabriel Mooney, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Elmwood — Barbara Bee, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Hager City — Nicole Olson, Magna Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education

Prescott — John Glassing, Magna Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science in Accounting; Kayla Lytle, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education; Stacy Manka, Master of Business Administration; Kaile Marlatt, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education; Grace Scheele, Bachelor of Science in Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages; Hannah Scheele, Bachelor of Science in Music; and Johanna Stenerson, Bachelor of Science in Marketing Communications.

Spring Valley — Amanda Miller, Bachelor of Science in Art Education

UW-Stout

MENOMONIE, Wis. — The following local students graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Stout upon completion of the 2017 fall semester:

Durand — Danielle Biederman, Bachelor of Science in Vocational Rehabilitation

Ellsworth — Jacob Bauer, Bachelor of Science in Engineering Technology; Shelby Kaufer, Bachelor of Science in Applied Science; and Nathan Solyntjes, Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering.

Elmwood — Cameron Moore, Bachelor of Science in Hotel Restaurant & Tourism; and Joshua Wells, Bachelor of Science in Science Education.

Prescott — Michael Hovel, Bachelor of Science in Manufacturing Engineering; and Nickolas Strandine, Bachelor of Science in Plastics Engineering

Spring Valley — Logan Blodgett, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; and Aric Rasmussen, Bachelor of Science in Engineering Technology.

Wilson — Kristin Eitland, M.S. Clinical Mntl Health Couns; Lacey Winchester, B.F.A. Graph Des & Interact Media

The following local students received the Chancellor's Award for the 2017 fall semester:

Bay City — Jeanna Krause and Mattie Thurmes

Beldenville — Bradley Cain, Kali Kurrelmeyer and Kyle Kurrelmeyer

Durand — Hunter Black, Chelsea Brantner and Alexis Stewar

Ellsworth — Lance Anderson, Tanner Christopherson, Isaac Hines, Shelby Kaufer, Megan Stress and Tyler Weiss

Elmwood — Philip Hokanson, Sarah Larson, Kaitlyn Lee and Kylee Sabelk

Hager City — Reid Zaborowski

Maiden Rock — Jillian Holt, Dylan Hovland and Alyssa Wieser

Plum City — Abigail Hassing, Jazmin Kannel, Shelby Kannel and Amanda Milliren

Prescott — Michael Hovel, Jennifer Kleinschmidt and Maria Pechacek

Spring Valley — Christa Brorson, Ellen Brorson, Justin Ellefson, Tyler Ellefson, Rebecca Fesenmaier, Jordan Jensen, Devin Larson, Alexandra Lee, Aidan Manley, Aric Rasmussen, Jason Richardson and Rachel Traynor

Stockholm — Chloe Cochran

Wilson —Alayna Shaw, BS Computer Science; Craig Wyss, BS computer engineering

Rochester Community and Technical College

The following local students graduated from Rochester Community and Technical College upon completion of the 2017 fall semester:

Durand — Brittany Smith, Associate of Science in Nursing

UW-Madison

MADISON — The following University of Wisconsin-Madison students were named to the Dean's List for the fall semester of the 2017-2018 academic year. To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction. Most call the honor "dean's list," but some grant the "Dean's Honor List" and "Dean's High Honor List."

Bay City — Alysse Lewis

Ellsworth — Loran Cipala

Plum City — Adrianna Almsted

Prescott — Andrew Gavic, Dillon Kimmen, Ian Lapcinski, Aaron Lubich and Ashley Perr.

Spring Valley — Faith Anderson, Taylor Leach and Zachary Webster.

The following students graduated from the UW-Madison upon completion of the 2017 fall semester:

Prescott — Andrew Gavic, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering and Madeline Schmid, Doctor of Law (Juris Doctor).

The following area students received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison during the winter commencement ceremony on Dec. 16, 2017.

Prescott — Andrew Gavic, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science-Mechanical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering; Madeline Schmid, Law School, Doctor of Law (Juris Doctor), Law.

UW-Platteville

PLATTEVILLE — Rebecca Ingalls, a biology major from Prescott, was named to the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Dean's List for the fall 2017 semester. She also earned a perfect 4.0 grade-point average for inclusion on the Chancellor's List.

Daniel Swanson, Ellsworth, graduated Dec. 16, 2017 from University of Wisconsin-Platteville with a degree in biology.

Chippewa Valley Technical College

EAU CLAIRE — The following students were named to the Chippewa Valley Technical College (CVTC) President's List for the Fall 2017 semester. To be eligible, students must complete a

minimum of six credits with a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Bay City: Kaitlin S. Albarado, Jacob E. Kinneman, Mickenzie I. Klenke and Tanner W. Manore.

Beldenville: Jordan P. Brooks.

Ellsworth: Kendra J. Biel, Naddy R. Boettcher, Lauren E. Brand, Sarah A. Durkee, Jared S. Flanigan, Bryce R. Frion, Alex Husfloen, Kevin E. Killam, Emily R. Lansing, Courtney R. Leonard, Issabella A. Minder, Paige A. Minder, Hayley A. Stoesz, Mackenzie A. Tracy and Michelle E. Truttmann.

Elmwood: Adam D. Delong, Logan B. Fisher, Tanja Gift, Alyssa K. Shock, Josephine L. Tiffany and Alexis A. Zignego.

Hager City: Emma C. Augustine, Dominique T. Vodinelich and Kristi L. Welt.

Maiden Rock: Anna E. Nelson.

Plum City: Lori A. Gilles.

Prescott: Lacey E. Hennig, Ryan A. Jorke, Zachary J. Lubich, Sueann M. Story and Kimberly M. Unser.

Spring Valley: Henry S. Bellin, Alyssa C. Blackbird, Deborah L. Egger, Thuy Dung T. Hoang, Tabbetha T. Mooney, Katie L. Schneider and Alan M. Windsor, Jr.

University of Minnesota, Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. — The Academic High Honor and Honor lists (Dean's lists) for the past fall semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato were recently announced. Among 3,235 students, a total of 764 students qualified for the High Honor List by achieving a 4.0 straight "A" average, while 2471 students earned a 3.5 to 3.99 average to qualify for the Honor List. To qualify for academic honors, undergraduate students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours for the semester.

Bay City: Julie Tonsager, Honor List, Music Industry

Ellsworth: Morgan Steele, High Honor List, Nursing

Elmwood: Emily Hoyt, Honor List, Biol: Biomedical Sciences; Shelbie Morrell, Honor List, Community Health Education

Hager City: Brooklyn Kemmerer, High Honor List, Nursing; Logan Kemmerer, Honor List, Aviation

Prescott: Tara Langmade, Honor List, Nursing

Spring Valley: Julian Manley, Honor List, Music Education; Bryce Mergens, Honor List, Communication Disorders

St. Cloud State University

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The following local students were named to the St. Cloud State University 2017 fall dean's list:

Pepin: Sierra Hetrick

Prescott: Natalie Simon