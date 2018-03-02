Kiwanis Student of the Week: Allison Murphy

Prescott High School junior Allison Murphy is the Feb. 28 Prescott Kiwanis Student of the Week. She was nominated by language arts teacher Bonnie McNary, who said "Allison is every teacher's dream. She is self-driven, motivated and a hard working student. As a student in the AP English Language and Composition class, Allison composes thoughtful, organized and well developed essays. Likewise, Allison is always one step ahead, for she plans and prepares for classes before the actual lesson is presented. Allison routinely checks a Google Classroom website for lesson plans and assignments so she can optimize her time. During the school day, Allison does not allow routine distractions of classmates deter her. Demonstrating her mature self discipline, Allison constructively and efficiently uses class time. Though Allison is active in a variety of activities, including basketball, volleyball, track, Student Council and National Honor Society, she demonstrates the ability to be a leader both in and out of the classroom. Congratulations and well deserved, Allison!"