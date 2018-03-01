Dancing the night away for Marlee May
Marlee May Erlandson, who was featured on the cover of last week's Herald, died Feb. 23 surrounded by her family.
Marlee's bucket list had included attending a daddy/daughter dance, which had been scheduled prior to her death for Feb. 25 at the Bluffs in Hager City. Though Marlee died before that wish could be fulfilled, the dance was held in her honor.
Organizers estimate 175 to 200 people danced the night away, in honor of Marlee May.