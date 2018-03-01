Dancing the night away for Marlee May

Ruthann Brown and Maya Petersen danced the night away at the Marlee May Erlandson daddy/daughter dance Sunday, Feb. 25. The Bluffs was filled with twirling skirts, shining eyes and tapping toes, in honor of “the strongest girl in Beldenville,” who died two days shy of the dance. Photo courtesy of Pam Dusbabek and Casey Oricchio 1 / 4

Fred Manning holds his daughter close at the Marlee May Erlandson daddy/daughter dance Sunday, Feb. 25. Photo courtesy of Pam Dusbabek and Casey Oricchio 2 / 4

Charles Willmott is pictured holding his daughter Samantha at the Marlee May Erlandson daddy/daughter dance at the Bluffs in Hager City Sunday, Feb. 25. Photo courtesy of Pam Dusbabek and Casey Oricchio 3 / 4