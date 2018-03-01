Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Dancing the night away for Marlee May

    By Submitted on Mar 1, 2018 at 10:30 p.m.
    Ruthann Brown and Maya Petersen danced the night away at the Marlee May Erlandson daddy/daughter dance Sunday, Feb. 25. The Bluffs was filled with twirling skirts, shining eyes and tapping toes, in honor of “the strongest girl in Beldenville,” who died two days shy of the dance. Photo courtesy of Pam Dusbabek and Casey Oricchio 1 / 4
    Fred Manning holds his daughter close at the Marlee May Erlandson daddy/daughter dance Sunday, Feb. 25. Photo courtesy of Pam Dusbabek and Casey Oricchio 2 / 4
    Charles Willmott is pictured holding his daughter Samantha at the Marlee May Erlandson daddy/daughter dance at the Bluffs in Hager City Sunday, Feb. 25. Photo courtesy of Pam Dusbabek and Casey Oricchio 3 / 4
    A beautiful pink dress and silver shoes were set aside for Marlee May Erlandson at the daddy/daughter dance in her memory Sunday, Feb. 25. The dance had been an item on Marlee’s bucket list. Photo courtesy of Pam Dusbabek and Casey Oricchio4 / 4

    Marlee May Erlandson, who was featured on the cover of last week's Herald, died Feb. 23 surrounded by her family. 

    Marlee's bucket list had included attending a daddy/daughter dance, which had been scheduled prior to her death for Feb. 25 at the Bluffs in Hager City. Though Marlee died before that wish could be fulfilled, the dance was held in her honor.

    Organizers estimate 175 to 200 people danced the night away, in honor of Marlee May.

    Explore related topics:communitypeopleMarlee May Erlandsondaddy/daughter danceThe BluffsHager CityWisconsin
    Advertisement
    randomness