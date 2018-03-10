A master of learning

Mary Kees said she began her college education at UW-Stout but only finished 2.5 years before life took her in a different direction.

"I chose to go to Stout because they had great home ec department and I loved my home ec teacher in high school," Kees said. "I chose to go into the field of dietetics as I always loved food."

However, Kees said her plans changed when she met her boyfriend Lowell and they got married and had three children (Erik, Kealynn and Ian) in about three years. But she didn't let this deter her from going back to school.

Kees returned to college at UW-River Falls to pursue a degree in Elementary Education, which she completed in 1975.

Kees said she could only go to school in the afternoon since her husband was finishing his Masters degree and took classes in the morning. Kees said they didn't have extra money for babysitters so she and Lowell had to work out their schedules so one of them was always available to watch the children. In addition to watching her own children, Kees babysat for eight other children in order to pay for her college education.

"This is not the way most people do things," Kees said about her college education. "This wasn't an easy thing to do."

After she received her degree, Kees said she was a stay at home mom for seven years and subbed off and on for two years. Then she worked at Andersen Windows for three years, which allowed her and her husband to save up enough money to build their own home in River Falls.

After her experience at Andersen Windows, Kees went to work as the admissions coordinator at St. Croixdale Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse (AODA) Treatment Center in Prescott. Her position was changed to the education coordinator and Kees said she was finally able to start using her education degree.

"Given many of the children at the treatment center struggled in school with what were becoming to be called learning disabilities, my next certification for learning disabilities was completed in 1987 through UW-RF," Kees said.

But at this point Kees admitted she wasn't sure what she wanted to do with her life. Upon the suggestion of a friend (Bobbi Kuhn) she took an aptitude test at Chippewa Valley Technical College to decide what she should be doing.

"I absolutely didn't know what I wanted to do when I grew up," Kees said.

The aptitude test pointed her in the direction of school psychology which she knew very little about, but she was told UW-RF had a great program for this. So Kees went back to school, working on her Master of Science degree in school psychology, which she received in 1990.

"I just love it," Kees said about the school psychology program. "It was just so interesting."

Kees completed her school psychology practicum at Prescott School District and did her internship there the following year. After completing her degree, she continued her education at UW-RF to get her Master of Science Degree in Reading as well, which she finished in 1991.

She continued to work at Prescott School District during this time and served as the school psychologist four days a week, while focusing on her Reading practicum one day a week at the school.

"I was the school psychologist," Kees said. "I was the only one in the district."

Her job became quite involved as she was the only school psychologist in the district; the last year she was the sole school psychologist, she performed 179 evaluations.

Even with her degrees, Kees felt she needed to go back to school to better serve the district's students.

"I felt that I was weaker in areas of guidance counselling for groups," Kees said. "I went back to River Falls for counselling."

In 1996, Kees received her Masters of Science in counseling from UW-RF.

"Each degree made me feel I was supporting more," Kees said. "What might have been taught just the previous night in a class was often applied and benefited by the students as quickly as the next day."

When Kees saw an advertisement that River Falls needed emergency medical technicians, she was interested. Because of medical issues her family had faced, she thought she might be able to be of service to her community; she began her training as an EMT.

"I quickly found out just how intense and demanding being on Ambulance was," Kees said. "There were continuous types and levels of skills to acquire constantly. There was training and training and more training."

Kees went through basic and intermediate EMT training. She carried this medical knowledge with her to better serve the students at Prescott School District.

"Children have medical needs," Kees said. "There's an absolute need to understand what they are talking about."

Some of her medical knowledge, Kees admitted, came from her own life and helping family members with various medical concerns and issues. She learned as each medical crisis presented itself to her and these life learning experiences helped her with her school psychologist career.

"All of the experience of the medical [field] that we've had to respond to in our family enhances what I did as a school psychologist," Kees said.

Kees continued working at Prescott School District until she resigned in 2016. She said she truly enjoyed all of her time helping others and tried to always learn from both school and life to enhance her service to others.

"There wasn't one day that I didn't want to go to work," Kees said. "I felt you always had to be the best you could be for your position. You have to be on top of everything to be your best."

Kees admits her life has been busy, but she has enjoyed learning throughout her life and found each learning experience helped her along.

"My life has never been dull and there were many times that I wish it were," Kees said. "It has been uncanny how it has worked out that what I was either expected to learn or needed to learn happened just prior to the need. Life does not work much better than that."

As Kees looks forward, she expects her learning will continue as she has made it a life career. She said her hope is to pursue a degree as an LPN. She also has interest in helping others dealing with grief.

"I would also like to participate in grief and loss support groups but not for the loss of a loved one," Kees said. "The types I am interested in are the daily grief and loss issues that impact our lives, be they the loss of expected hopes and dreams or life giving us challenges and changes that we are usually never prepared for."