100 stories and lots of quilts

The "I Read 100 Stories" challenge is a great opportunity to get in on that. The challenge is for preschool through second grade students to read (or be read to) 100 stories during the month of March, and third to fifth grade students to read 500 pages. Those who complete the challenge will receive a T-shirt and a book. To get started, just sign up at the library!

You know what else is cozy? Quilts. The library will be full of them from mid-March through early April. It will be a sight to behold.

Other goings-on:

March 13 at 10 a.m. — Backyard Birds. Join Judith Sparrow for a presentation on attracting and

identifying backyard birds, including learning and identifying some of their unique songs and calls. Judith has been birding for more than 37 years and has been attracting birds to her home located on 3+ heavily wooded acres just a few miles south of Prescott, Wis. for 23 years. Seventeen bird feeders, six bird baths, five chickadee/wren houses as well as good bird habitat have given Judith the opportunity to acquire a backyard bird list of 92 species! A meal will follow courtesy of the Senior Center and Friends of the Ellsworth Public Library in the lower level of the library building.

March 28 at 1:30 p.m. — Seize the Night: Becoming a Stargazer. Driftless Stargazing inspires participants of all ages by getting them wondering and leaving them knowing. Learn what to see, how to see, and how to equip yourself so you can enjoy the night sky. Amateur astronomer John Heasley lets people discover their connection with the cosmos in classrooms, libraries, state parks, and sidewalks. Refreshments will follow courtesy of the Senior Center and Friends of the Ellsworth Public Library in the lower level of the library building.

The spring session of Play and Learn begins March 28, with registration opening at 9 a.m. on March 19 through Family Resource Center St. Croix Valley at 715-684-4440. The program is open to children ages 1-5 and their caregivers.

For more information on programs and services, visit the Ellsworth Public Library at 312 W. Main St., call 715-273- 3209, or visit www.ellsworthlibrary.org.