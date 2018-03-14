Search
    Kiwanis Student of the Week: Faith Stiles

    By Herald Newsroom Today at 7:49 a.m.
    Faith Stiles

    Prescott High School sophomore Faith Stiles is the March 14 Prescott Kiwanis Student of the Week. She was nominated by social studies teacher Mandy Bernick, who said "Faith is a responsible and friendly student every day of class. She works hard inside and outside of class in United State history."

    Stiles is the daughter of Jerry Stiles and Lisa Stiles. The honor roll student is a member of the Scrub and Pre-Med clubs and the basketball and softball teams. She enjoys photography and babysitting. She plans to attend college and pursue a career in physical therapy.

