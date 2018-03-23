Pierce County man still looking for kidney donor

Last year, Mooney's kidney disease progressed to stage 4 renal failure (he was diagnosed in 2014). In September 2017, he registered on two different organ transplant lists (one for a kidney and one for a kidney and pancreas.) However, he had to wait to pass all the health checkpoints before he could be placed on the waiting list to receive a deceased person's organ. Crystal Mooney, Rob's wife, said he had his last CT on March 12 to be cleared by the cardiologist to be placed on the transplant waiting list.

"The CT was on the 13th," said Crystal. "The United cardiologist says he is fine for transplant. He will send the report to a U of M cardiologist; they have a team that meets on Wednesdays, they will review all the final reports and clear Rob for the transplant list."

The immediate need is for Rob to find a donor kidney, hopefully before he has to go on dialysis. Rob said that being on dialysis is hard on the body and can decrease the odds of a successful transplant the longer he needs to do it.

In addition to being on the waiting list for a deceased donor, Rob is also looking for a potential living donor if anyone is interested. When it comes to being a living donor there are many different options available.

Harvey Mysel, president and founder of the Living Kidney Donors Network, said understanding the process of signing up to participate in Kidney Paired Donation (KPD) may be confusing and those who would benefit from this should know the different options available.

In an article Mysel published on the Living Kidney Donor Network website (www.lkdn.org/LKDN_The_Paired_Exchange_Conundrum.pdf), Mysel details the different options available to patients. Hospitals may have their own KPD program or may partner with other hospitals with which they are affiliated. There are also national organizations that help match potential donors.

"Many patients are not told about any or all of those options," Mysel said about the different KPD options for patients.

He added each hospital may have their own protocols when it comes to KPD programs.

"[M]any hospitals will try to do a paired exchange in house before they share the incompatible pair with another program," Mysel said. "If everyone shared their incompatible pairs there would be more paired exchanges."

Even if a person is not doctoring at a hospital he/she can still sign up to be part of that hospital's KPD program.

"[F]irst they will have to get registered at the new hospital," Mysel said of patients wanting to be part of another hospital's KPD program. "Once registered at one hospital they could request that the hospital provide another hospital with all of their medical information. Their hospital is required to do that. Recipient and donor will have to visit the new hospital once to get registered."

The best way to find a successful exchange, Mysel said, is for people to increase their odds.

"Finding a donor is similar to networking for a job, the more people that know about your situation the more likely you will find success," Mysel said. "Get listed in many pools of incompatible pairs. It's a numbers game; if there are two pools, one of 20 incompatible pairs and another of 100, you are more likely to be matched in the larger pool."

Crystal said they have had a number of people sign up to be tested to be a potential donor and will keep moving forward.

"Next step is finding a donor," Crystal said.

Anyone interested in signing up to be a potential living kidney donor for Rob can go to www.umnhealthlivingdonor.org. Rob said people need to input his name, Robert Ryan Mooney, and his date of birth, Oct. 3, 1975. More for more information, call 612-625-7010.