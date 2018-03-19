The basketball star presented Ethan with belated birthday presents and spoke to Prescott students about the importance of standing up to bullies.

How did Ethan repay him?

By doing what he does best: making others smile.

Ethan faces the everyday struggles of a rare disease called ectrodactyly ectodermal dysplasia, which affects his eyesight.

Yet, the young Prescott student is able to find joy in almost everything he does, and he didn't have to look too hard for smile-worthy moments on Monday.

The Globetrotters sent McClurkin to Prescott after hearing about Ethan's story from a mutual friend in Wildwood, N.J. where the Kranig family visited last summer to make sure Ethan was able to "see the sea" in his lifetime.

McClurkin commended Ethan for his positive outlook on life, showed off a few of his basketball skills, and gave the newly-10-year-old tickets to see the Globetrotters at the Target Center, a jersey, basketball and a personalized police uniform top from his friends in Wildwood, N.J.

But the most important thing McClurkin left the students of Malone Intermediate School was the ABC's of the Globetrotters' Bullying Prevention program.

"The 'A' stands for stands for Action, the 'B' stands for Bravery and the 'C' stands for Compassion," McClurkin explained. "If you're a nice person, stay a nice person. Don't let other people try to change you and tell you that you gotta be mean to make it in this world. There's a place here for you."

The Globetrotter stressed the importance of standing up to bullies and intervening when students see someone being picked on.

"I know that sometimes it might be frowned upon because people don't want to be a tattle-tale, but telling on a bully is actually one of the best things you can do," McClurkin said. "A lot of times, a bully will never stop bullying people, they'll never stop being mean to people, they'll never stop intimidating people until you get them in trouble for their actions."

Ethan and his classmates were also joined by the Prescott boys basketball team, the recent WIAA Division 3 state champs.

"It was a great experience meeting a public figure like McClurkin," senior co-captain Peter Brookshaw said. "It's also nice to see people are aware of bullying in schools and are taking action."

"It was great to see a successful basketball player come in and speak to the kids and to see everyone supporting Ethan," senior co-captain Joe Roosen said. "I'm sure it is something he will remember for a long time."

Roosen is right.

Ethan was all smiles after his big surprise and taking his new Globetrotter basketball out of his hands was not an option.

Before McClurkin left Ethan, his new biggest fan, he asked him, "I hear a lot of special things about you. One thing that I heard was that you just brighten up everyone's day everywhere that you go, kind of like the Globetrotters do. How do you do that?"

With no hesitation, Ethan responded: "I just have a happy day."