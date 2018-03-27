The Jerry Bristol story

That man is Jerry Bristol of Ellsworth. He is not an ordinary man. His story is one right out of "Norman Rockwell's America."

He attended schools in Ellsworth and studied accounting in night school at the University of Minnesota.

Bristol started his working career on the factory floor of Red Wing Shoe Company, rising through the ranks to spend 41 years with the nationally known company and retiring as the Shoe's chief financial officer. While in Red Wing Shoe administration Bristol was urged to become involved in committees and boards. One of his assignments included the IRC (now ProAct) which provided employment for handicapped individuals. Bristol was a member of the board of directors. He also served on the board of supervisors for the company credit union and participated in the school district co-op program which placed students in real work environments.

Although Bristol joined the Hancock Lodge early on, he did not become active until his retirement since his duties were very time consuming.

Upon becoming a Mason he was soon directed to the Scottish Rite and then on to the Shrine. It was about this time that Hancock Lodge 229 was considering building a new lodge and he met the challenge of the building committee head on.

"The Grand Lodge had expressed concern that a new building in a small town was a difficult task," Bristol said.

But he knew a new lodge would generate comradery with the lodge brothers and the sisters of the Eastern Star members. Bristol had a passion for fishing but Lester Heise, the brother selected to ram rod the project, did not give him much time for fishing because he had a job for him to do.

The project was completed in the fall and without warning, "I was elected junior warden" said Bristol. He went on through the chairs to become worshipful master. Then the Shrine came calling and soon "I was in line to become president," he added.

Bristol's wife Mary was a member of the Eastern Star Chapter 116 and shared an opportunity to travel to Norway, Sweden and Denmark. Since traveling was one of his retirement goals, this fit right in. Upon return, he was invited to join the Eastern Star with his wife and was invited to be part of the Grand Chapter organization.

Bristol's considerable organizational and people skills coupled with his love of travel, combined to take he and Mary to each Chapter in the state of Wisconsin as Worthy Grand Patron. He humbly said his reward was meeting so many nice people along the way.

"(Retirement) meant giving my time to those organizations which I was unable to support with the time constraints of my career in accounting and finance," said Jerry.

His resume reads like a who's who of Ellsworth.

In his church he served locally as a member of the church council, chairperson of the pastoral search committee and as bookkeeper. Statewide, he served on conference board of directors, OCWM committee, personnel committee, and church and ministry committee which licenses pastors and review their status.

In the community he and Mary served the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts as their two sons Scott and Steve became Eagle Scouts. He also served a number of years on the Klaas/Jonas Pool Committee whose mission it was to build a community swimming pool, which was later handed to the school district. He was instrumental in continuing the pool organization as the School District Foundation. He was encouraged to run for the school board and served nine years.

His love of fishing led him to build a cabin near Iron River, Wis., in 1972 to accommodate fishing the beautiful Brule River.

When he transferred from a manufacturing environment to the administrative group he would find himself alone in the office on golfing day. So he bought a couple pairs of clubs and he and Mary took lessons. To this day he and Mary play as often as they can.

If you have an interest is joining, simply visit the Wisconsin Grand Lodge website for details.