Kiwanis Student of the Week: Katlin Leyde
Prescott High School senior Katlin Leyde is the Prescott Kiwanis Student of the Week. She was nominated by reading interventionist Kelly Sprecher, who said "Katlin is a respectful and responsible student. She works hard and efficiently every day. She has set her mind on her goals, and has stuck to them. She never gives up."
Leyde volunteers for various community services in Pierce County, such as the food shelf. She is interested in cosmetology and plans to attend college to follow that career path.