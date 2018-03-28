Plan for former Prairie View school building moving forward

Hager City businessman Bernard Schoeder requested a conditional use permit for a multiple-family dwelling at Prairie View (W7375 170th Ave.)

Schoeder said he would like to turn the vacated school into a 16-unit senior living facility. The plan for the building includes five two-bedroom units and 11 one-bedroom units. Each unit would have a kitchen, bathroom and living area and its own exterior and interior entrances. In addition, there will be a community room, kitchen, office area and community restroom.

"The project appears to be an appropriate and beneficial reuse of the former school," said Andy Pichotta, Pierce County land management director.

Schoeder said he is still waiting for final approval from the state before he can move forward and close on the property. He said right now he is hoping to close on March 26.

"The applicant anticipates a 6-month to 1-year construction schedule with hopes to start renting out the dwelling units by January 2019," Pichotta said.