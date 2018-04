Eagle Scout Ben Walz (second from right) is pictured with his parents (from left) Randy and Sue Walz and Rep. Warren Petryk at his Eagle Scout ceremony Sunday, March 25 at Ellsworth Middle School. Photo courtesy of Jon Claesson

Ben Walz's Eagle Scout ceremony took place at Ellsworth Middle School Sunday, March 25. Walz installed outdoor physical fitness equipment at the middle school, located just north of the Klaas-Jonas Swimming Pool, providing a space for middle school students to exercise during the school day, as well as community children.