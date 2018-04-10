McDonnell Presented Live Better Community Service Award

McDonnell has been a volunteer driver for ADRC for over 14 years, using his own vehicle to provide transportation for older people and adults with disabilities who are unable to drive to medical appointments. He provides rides to people throughout Pierce County to clinics near and far ensuring that they get the medical treatment they need. McDonnell has picked up passengers as early as 5 a.m. and returned home as late as 10 p.m.

"Max is willing to change his schedule at a moment's notice to provide last minute rides for those in need," said Heather Conway, ADRC of Pierce County. "He is vital to our volunteer transportation program and we appreciate all he does for our agency and community."

McDonnell enjoys this work and there are many months where he drives over 2,000 miles. He has also developed some long-lasting friendships with his passengers over the years. In his spare time, McDonnell enjoys golfing, hunting and fishing.