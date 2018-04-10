Plum City Care Center Resident of the Month

Upon high school graduation, Milly went to business school but found it boring. When she was 19, her father died of tuberculosis. But ultimately, this loss led to the thing that would change the course of her life. She found a Christian brochure in her mother's cut glass buffet that told the good news of Salvation. Milly accepted Jesus as her savior and dedicated her life to his service. She moved to Chicago to attend the Evangelical Free Church Bible College and then became a home missionary in the Appalachian Mountains of Kentucky. She was part of a team of missionaries developing and supporting new churches.

Milly's special talent was music. She was mostly self-taught and learned to play the harpsichord, accordion and piano. She was part of a radio ministry and sang in a ladies trio. Unfortunately, just as Milly was settling into her life in the mountains, disaster struck.

Her log cabin home caught fire and burnt to the ground. Milly lost almost everything except her piano and accordion. Around this same time a young man, Harold Fredrickson, was attending the Evangelical Free Church Seminary in Chicago. When he heard about this disaster, he joined a group of other men and traveled to Kentucky to help rebuild.

Let's just say, God's providence and Harold and Milly's attraction led to a courtship that included a plagiarized homemade cherry pie. (Harold provided the cherries and Milly unsure of her pie making ability, coyly asked one of the older missionaries to make the pie). Just to set the record straight, later Milly would become a renowned baker in her own right.

Harold and Milly were married on Feb. 14, 1951. They were blessed with 66 years of marriage. They served seven different churches throughout the Midwest and had five children. Milly was an amazing cook, baker and canner. She filled her home with smells and flavors that wrapped her family with love — three home-cooked meals a day, always together as a family. She did all this while fulfilling countless roles within the church. Milly has touched many people throughout her life with her generosity, kindness and witness.

Milly's children are representations of her unconditional love, faith and profound sense of family. Her eldest, Steve, lives in Minneapolis and is an engineer. Tim was the former pastor of the Plum City Evangelical Church and died from cancer at the age of 45. Becky lives in Corpus Christi, Texas, and is a retired special education teacher. David lives in San Francisco and is a semi-retired psychotherapist. Dan lives in Portland and is an engineer. Milly has four grandchildren, Joshua, Kippen, Jonathan and LaKendra and two great grandchildren, Gabriel and Wyatt.

When Harold retired from the ministry, they moved to Durand to help care for Harold's mother. (Harold grew up on a farm near Arkansas). Both Harold and Milly worked part time for the Pepin County Human Services as caregivers. They lived in Durand for 30 years. In 2016 they moved into the Plum City Care Center.

Harold died Aug. 6, 2017. One of Harold and Milly's favorite sayings whenever they said goodbye was, "See you here, there or in the air." Milly lives with confidence that one day she will join her husband, son, parents, brother, and a host of family and friends in heaven where there will be no sickness, sorrow or good-byes. And best of all, for all eternity she will be in the present.