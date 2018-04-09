Dispatchers serving public one phone call at a time

This week (April 8-14) is National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week and Pierce County dispatchers are among those telecommunicators being recognized for their commitment to the communities they serve.

Susan Albarado Grand has been a Pierce County dispatcher for 2.5 years, and said she thought this career was a way for her to help people.

"To be honest, I didn't fully understand all that was involved in dispatching when I applied here; there is so much more than what people might think," Albarado Grand said. "So when I am asked why I want to dispatch, I wish I had some great response, but bottom line is, I just want to help. I remember calling 911 once when my youngest stopped breathing. The voice on the other end of the phone helped me through one of the worst days of my life, and I am forever thankful for all who were involved that day."

As a dispatcher, Albarado Grand still remembers one of her first calls.

"One of my first emergent calls that I remember was a fully engulfed house fire," she said. "I remember the dispatch center going from 0 to 100 mph in a matter of seconds. It was hard for me to hear the panic in the voice of my caller. All I wanted to do was help. As a new dispatcher, I remember telling myself to focus, stay calm and get people moving. The most important information was to get the location, a quick phone number in case we were disconnected and to start asking questions, such as is everyone out of the house, how many people are still inside, how many are out, advise everyone to stay out of the home, any injury, were there any explosives near, any pets, is the home close to other buildings and so on."

During these times, with so much going on, dispatchers rely on their partners to help with the call as well.

"At the same time as gathering information, if your partner is available they are paging out and copying responses from fire, ambulance and law enforcement, as well as possibly getting a helicopter started for injuries," she said. "There is a lot going on in a matter of minutes, with our goal being to get help as soon as possible while reminding our caller to stay away, listen for the sirens, that means help is near."

One of the most important pieces of information dispatchers need from callers is their location.

"If people know where they are at, it's a huge help to us," Albarado Grand said. "In a crisis it's hard to remember location."

During a crisis, Albarado Grand said people forget their own address, so she recommends everyone write down their address and put it in a cupboard or somewhere close by so they can read it if necessary during an emergency.

Even during accidental 911 calls, dispatchers still request a person's location and some basic information.

"Accidental 911 [calls] we get quite often," Albarado Grand said. "Sometimes people think they did something wrong and don't want to give information. It's okay to give information. Sometimes people can't say what's wrong. It's okay to give information; it's for their safety."

"We send officers to every single 911 call," said Pierce County Sheriff's Office Lt. Steve Albarado. "To make sure it's not a cover up, just validating it's nothing."

In a typical day, Albarado Grand said, each dispatcher takes a variety of calls.

"The calls that seem to stand out are the ones that tend to be emotional," Albarado Grand said.

These can include trying to start CPR over the phone; calls that have a bad outcome tend to be memorable as well. This is when she relies on her partner in the dispatch center and other coworkers to help her.

"You really use your team to cope with it and talk through it," Albarado Grand said. "We really pull together to get through these times."

During difficult calls, the department tries to help the dispatcher and all involved deal with the incident.

"When we have those calls that are nasty (ends in loss), the sheriff does put on debriefing," Albarado said.

During debriefings, trained professionals are brought in to go over the incident and give support to everyone involved.

"It's almost like they're a puzzle," Albarado Grand said about calls that end in tragedy. "An awful event and you are trying to process that event. It's [debriefing] a safe place where you can say your part in it and hear other people's parts.

"It helps you cope because you can hear through other people how situations fell into place and how everyone helped," she said.

When it comes to being prepared in a crisis, she said it is important that children are taught certain basic pieces of information, such as their address, phone number and their parent's name(s) (first and last) so if the child ever has to call 911 they can provide this information.

"I am extremely impressed with the kids," Albarado Grand said of children who have made 911 calls during a crisis. "The kids took control of the situation even with adults present."

In addition to taking phone calls, dispatchers are responsible for knowing what is going on with the officers and making sure they are safe.

"It's policy, dispatcher is responsible for safety," Albarado said. "If an officer is out for a certain amount of time on a traffic stop we need to make sure [the officer] is okay. That's a big responsibility."

Albarado Grand said if she gets no response when she checks in with an officer, it is the worst feeling imaginable. If there is no response from the officer, the dispatcher will immediately dispatch another officer to check on what is going on.

"One of worst feelings when they don't respond," she said. "You don't know what's happening."

Albarado said the dispatchers continue to train so they will be prepared for whatever happens.

"If you can think of a situation (natural disaster or car crash) they've probably experienced it here," Albarado said. "Those are the types of calls you hope don't come in. That's why you train for the calls you hope that never come in."

Being a dispatcher is a career that can truly make a difference to people, Albarado Grand said.

"I like to help people," she said. "Knowing that you are able to help when people truly need it. You and your partner are doing everything you can to help someone."

When fully staffed, the center has nine dispatchers. Currently, seven dispatchers are on staff and the department is looking to hire more, Albarado said. Anyone interested should apply, but the position does require some weekends, nights and holidays. There are two dispatchers on at a time.

"Twenty-four hour, 365-day-a year job," Albarado said. "We don't have a closed sign here. We are always working."