Kiwanis Student of the Week: Corey Kirschbaum
Prescott High School senior Corey Kirschbaum is the Prescott Kiwanis Student of the Week for April 11. He was nominated by business education teacher Samantha Martell, who said "I have Corey for three classes a day and each class Corey is continually engaged, works hard and is motivated to learn. He asks questions and challenges his thinking. Corey has a passion to go into business after graduation and his determination to learn all about business shows through each class period."
Kirschbaum is the son of Todd and Chris Kirschbaum. The honor roll student is a member of the Fishing Club and Fishing Club a Difference. He also plays on the basketball and baseball teams. He is a sergeant with the Prescott Police Explorers and a junior adivser/coach for the UW-River Falls Rodeo Team/Club. He also works as a summer custodian for the school district. He enjoys hunting, fishing, outdoors activities, hanging out with his friends and family and playing sports. He plans to pursue a business-related career such as accounting or marketing.