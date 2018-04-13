Kiwanis Student of the Week: Corey Kirschbaum

Kirschbaum is the son of Todd and Chris Kirschbaum. The honor roll student is a member of the Fishing Club and Fishing Club a Difference. He also plays on the basketball and baseball teams. He is a sergeant with the Prescott Police Explorers and a junior adivser/coach for the UW-River Falls Rodeo Team/Club. He also works as a summer custodian for the school district. He enjoys hunting, fishing, outdoors activities, hanging out with his friends and family and playing sports. He plans to pursue a business-related career such as accounting or marketing.