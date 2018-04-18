Kiwanis Student of the Week: Peter Brookshaw
Prescott High School senior Peter Brookshaw is the Prescott Kiwanis Student of the Week for April 18. He was nominated by technology teacher BJ McKnight, who said "Peter comes to class with a smile and an infectious positive attitude that sets the tone for the whole class. He is respectful, responsible, and resilient. One can count on Peter to follow through on work, help his classmates, and works well with both staff and students on team projects. Peter is an excellent role model and a pleasure to work with."
Brookshaw is the son of Tina and Joe Brookshaw. The National Honor Society and honor roll student is a member of the Student Council and baseball and basketball teams. He has worked at Heart, Hands & Mind and Contour Yards, volunteers at CCD at St. Joseph Catholic Church and counts his brothers Mike and Billy Brookshaw as role models. He loves spending time with family and friends, baseball and basketball. He plans to attend North Dakota State University on a baseball scholarship to study business management.