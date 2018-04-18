Kiwanis Student of the Week: Peter Brookshaw

Prescott High School senior Peter Brookshaw is the Prescott Kiwanis Student of the Week for April 18. He was nominated by technology teacher BJ McKnight, who said "Peter comes to class with a smile and an infectious positive attitude that sets the tone for the whole class. He is respectful, responsible, and resilient. One can count on Peter to follow through on work, help his classmates, and works well with both staff and students on team projects. Peter is an excellent role model and a pleasure to work with."