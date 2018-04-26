Kiwanis Student of the Week: Emma Carlson

Carlson is the daughter of Brandon and Brenda Carlson. The National Honor Society and honor roll student is a member of the Scrub and Pre-Med clubs and dance and track and field teams. She works as a CNA student at Prescott Nursing & Rehab, is a member of LAFF and participates at Stella Dance Studio in Prescott. She enjoys being a lifeguard and swim instructor at Hastings Family Aquatic Center. She plans to attend the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities or University of St. Thomas to continue her dance career and major in biology or nursing.