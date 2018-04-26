Kiwanis Student of the Week: Emma Carlson
Prescott High School senior Emma Carlson is the Prescott Kiwanis Student of the Week for April 25. She was nominated by Spanish teacher Maria Haas who said "Emma Carlson is a leader in the Spanish 4 class. Emma brings a positive attitude daily, is a hard worker, good communicator, and looks for ways to help peers."
Carlson is the daughter of Brandon and Brenda Carlson. The National Honor Society and honor roll student is a member of the Scrub and Pre-Med clubs and dance and track and field teams. She works as a CNA student at Prescott Nursing & Rehab, is a member of LAFF and participates at Stella Dance Studio in Prescott. She enjoys being a lifeguard and swim instructor at Hastings Family Aquatic Center. She plans to attend the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities or University of St. Thomas to continue her dance career and major in biology or nursing.