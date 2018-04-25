In January, Bay City resident Phaedra Raethke was diagnosed with Stage 2 triple negative breast cancer. After she found a small lump the size of a pea, she went to see a doctor at Virginia Piper (part of Abbott) in the Twin Cities.

Raethke is thankful she went to Virginia Piper because they made her feel so comfortable and well taken care of. At her first visit she had two mammograms, an ultrasound and a biopsy done. When the clinic called her with the results and told her it was cancer she was at work.

As a job coach, Raethke said she supervises people with disabilities at her job and didn't want them to know what was going on. When she took the phone call she "had to go away, run away from them" because she didn't want them to see her break down and be upset.

After the initial diagnosis, the doctor found another mass in her other breast and she had to have an MRI-guided ultrasound. Raethke said she was thankful she didn't research the procedure ahead of time because that would have made her apprehension worse. She said everyone at Virginia Piper helped keep her calm and the procedure went smoothly.

"They just make you feel so good," Raethke said.

Raethke said it soon seemed she was at Piper every other day for tests (ultrasounds, another mammogram, PET scans, MUGA scan, blood tests). After all the scans and tests, Raethke learned she had stage 2 breast cancer. She had a port put in for her upcoming chemotherapy.

Raethke will undergo chemotherapy treatment once a week for 12 weeks. After these 12 treatments she will have two weeks off before she starts the more aggressive chemotherapy once every two weeks for eight weeks. After this treatment is completed, she will have surgery.

"I opted to do double mastectomy," Raethke said. "I don't want to go through it again. I'm only 37."

Doctors hope the chemotherapy will shrink or get rid of the lump in her breast. What had initially felt like a pea size lump turned out to be the size of a golf ball.

During her treatment, Raethke has pushed through some setback. On Easter morning she woke up dizzy and hallucinating with a racing heart; she had to call the ambulance to take her to the hospital.

At the hospital she found out she was dehydrated and was having side effects from one of her chemotherapy drugs.

"Taxol [chemotherapy drug] put me in menopause," Raethke said. "It hit me that fast overnight. It causes neuropathy, menopause."

Raethke said she has been fortunate to have the support of her family, friends, work and community during everything. Her husband Robbie of 18 years, 20-year-old son Isaiah, 18-year-old daughter Desiree, 13-year-old daughter Jennissa, mom Lila McCrae and sister Amber Campbell have been her biggest supporters.

"I can't thank them enough for everything," Raethke said.

Currently, Raethke is still able to work and is thankful for that because she loves her job. But she knows there will come a time when she won't be able to. She said until this happened she didn't know that she didn't have short term disability, so she was worried with what they would do during this time. However, many have stepped in to help. Benefits in the area will raise money to help with medical expenses and the loss of income.

A meat raffle will be held at 2 p.m. April 28 at the Six String Saloon in Maiden Rock. A garage sale fundraiser will take place May 3-6 at Bruce Andrews Seamless Gutters; anyone who wants to donate items can contact Sarah at 877-594-7449 for more information.

On May 19, a benefit for Raethke will be held 2-10 p.m. at Mike's Baytown Bar in Bay City; if anyone has questions they can contact Amber at 651-301-5017 or Lynn at 651-380-8536.

Normally, Raethke said she is the one who likes to do things to help others and she isn't used to having so many people help her and give her attention. While it is hard for her to believe so many people are helping her, she is thankful for all of the support.

"It put myself outside of me," Raethke said. "Look at if it were someone else, it's what I would do for others."

No matter what happens, Raethke will continue to make other people laugh, be happy and deal with whatever comes her way.

"That's what is important, make someone smile or laugh," Raethke said. "I like to be goofy and make people look at me because I make them laugh."