Residents at Our House share in prom memories

Robin Sordahl, a senior at RFHS, has been volunteering at Our House Senior Living in River Falls over the past few months. He said he can make the residents' day when he is there and he likes doing that.

"The residents are always happy to have visitors," Sordahl said. "My grandma is 93 years old and lives with my family, so I have a lot of experience."

Sordahl decided to share his prom night with the residents of Our House and visited residents with his friend Skyler Pruitt, a senior at Hudson High School, who went to prom with him.

"I thought it would be fun to stop by in my tuxedo with some cookies and balloons and let them have a little celebration, too," Sordahl said.

In addition, Sordahl said he had been working on some entertainment for the residents.

"My teacher who coordinated the volunteer activity for me, Megan Schwalen, mentioned how the residents really enjoy music, so I've been practicing 'When You Wish Upon A Star' for them," Sordahl said.

He played the piano while Pruitt and he sang together.

Sharing his prom night with the Our House residents is something the Our House Staff said made for an enjoyable night.

"We are all looking forward to seeing Robin and his date dressed up and ready to enjoy their night," said Leah Ripp, Our House Senior Living director, before the big night. "Prom night brings back lots of memories for most and to our residents revisiting those memories or creating a new memory with Robin is very special. We do our best every day to enjoy life and the special moments it brings. We are very grateful Robin is willing to bring his prom to Our House Senior Living."

After graduation, Sordahl plans to continue his education.

"I want to continue working at my job (Culver's) and then work my way through technical college," Sordahl said. "I want to learn the trade of audio and video installation."