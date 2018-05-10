Kiwanis Student of the Week: Mikayla Finseth
Prescott High School freshman Mikayla Finseth is the Prescott Kiwanis Student of the Week for May 9. She was nominated by math teacher Logan Rosemeyer who said "Mikayla is always willing to help others. She is a perfectionist who is always willing to do what it takes to be a successful student."
Finseth is the daughter of Brenton and Tessa Finseth. She enjoys horseback riding, fishing and 4-wheeling. She hopes to attend college to become a successful veterinarian and possibly own an animal rescue or a business involving animals.