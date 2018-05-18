Kiwanis Student of the Week: Julia Cleasby

Cleasby, a National Honor Society member, D.A.R.E representative and honor roll student, is a member of Scrub Club, the marching band, Forensics and the cross country and trap shooting teams. She also teaches Sunday School, practices archery, plays the piano and is involved in TEC. She enjoys running, being outside, photography and reading. Cleasby plans to attend UW-Oshkosh to study psychology and pre-occupational therapy.