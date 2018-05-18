Kiwanis Student of the Week: Julia Cleasby
Prescott High School senior Julia Cleasby is the Prescott Kiwanis Student of the Week for May 16 and the Prescott Kiwanis National Service Scholarship winner. She is the daughter of Kim and Troy Cleasby.
Cleasby, a National Honor Society member, D.A.R.E representative and honor roll student, is a member of Scrub Club, the marching band, Forensics and the cross country and trap shooting teams. She also teaches Sunday School, practices archery, plays the piano and is involved in TEC. She enjoys running, being outside, photography and reading. Cleasby plans to attend UW-Oshkosh to study psychology and pre-occupational therapy.