Living Better Community Service Award goes to Mary Hinshaw
Mary Hinshaw is Pierce Pepin Cooperative Services' Live Better Community Service Award winner for the third quarter of 2018. Hinshaw received the award and a $100 Visa gift card on July 10 for her generous work as a volunteer with Spring Valley Seniors Staying Put.
Hinshaw has been a volunteer with "Staying Put" since April 2016. She regularly brings people to Staying Put for meals, delivers Meals on Wheels every Friday, and takes Staying Put clients shopping out of town. A retired LPN and former Red Cross worker, she is a dedicated volunteer who has developed friendships with those she serves.