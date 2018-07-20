When Red Wing Aeroplane owner Wes Converse and his wife Lillian saw the story, he said he figured his jet charter company could be just what the family needs.

"I turned to my wife and said, "You know what? I think we can possibly help these people,'" he said in a phone interview Friday.

Converse reached out to the WCCO reporter to help initiate contact with the family. He then called a management meeting to work out the logistics of his plan.

Flying ahead to Friday morning, July 20, a private jet piloted by director of operations Richard Baker and training instructor Christopher Klein was en route to Costa Rica. The return trip to Red Wing was around five and a half hours of flying, with a stop in Brownsville, Texas to go through customs for re-entry to the country.

The plane was scheduled to land around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Converse said he wasn't looking for publicity for the donated flight; he said he saw an opportunity to help folks close to home.

"There are needs all over the world, but I also feel that there are plenty of needs right in our own community," Converse said of his company's focus on contributing to local causes.

Red Wing Aeroplane operates around a dozen jets out of Red Wing Regional Airport, with service throughout the Western Hemisphere. The city owned airport is situated across the river in Bay City, Wisconsin.