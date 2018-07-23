New social worker in Ellsworth has big plans for her future

Ellingstad lives in Elk Mound, and she graduated with a bachelor's degree in vocational rehabilitation with certification in social work from UW-Stout. However, she is currently in the process of getting her Master's Degree in school social work from UW-Madison, where she will graduate in the spring.

While at UW-Stout, she interned as a social worker in a nursing home. Ellingstad said she felt comfortable in that environment and that's why she stayed in it, especially because of the number of positions available compared to other sectors. She joined Atrium Post Acute Care in May, and had been doing nursing home social work in Eau Claire prior to the move, including being a certified nursing assistant since 2009.

"I've worked with the elderly for so long, it's hard to get away from it," Ellingstad said. "There are a lot of long-term patients here, and it's like that in a lot of nursing home buildings."

Rhonda Blodgett is the administrator at Atrium Post Acute Care, and she said that Ellingstad's work as their social services director is a valuable asset to their leadership team.

"She is an advocate for the residents ... and she communicates with them very well," Blodgett said. "She's well-versed in her position and very friendly."

Ellingstad does the majority of her work with discharge planning, which is one of her favorite parts of the job.

"It's about getting people back into the community," Ellingstad said. "For the young people that come in, we help them find the supports they need to get back home."

This rehabilitation allows community members to stay in their homes, which she said always receives the most praise by patients and family members. With nursing homes being interpreted as a place for only "really old people" by most, they're excited to get back to a normal home.

"It's about finding them in-home support and health," Ellingstad said. "It's hard when a lot of home health isn't staffed, so they're not going back to a place where they have help."

One of the biggest challenges in her job is working with insurance companies, which she described as being very hard to work with when trying to put someone in a nursing home or discharging them back to their residence.

"A lot will discharge back to their home," Ellingstad said. "There's outpatient therapy in their homes, where people come in to help and get them back to that baseline they were at."

Some also go to assisted living, which is a step down from the nursing home setting. Ellingstad said there are a few stereotypes people have about nursing homes that she has tried to dispel after years of working in the environment.

"Not everyone in a nursing home is helpless; they're still independent, but they need more care than they can get in their homes," Ellingstad said. "Not everyone has dementia, they are still aware and oriented to everything."

She also works with behavior monitoring and meets with families through care conferences to work with residents and loved ones on short and long-term care plans.

"She helps them with finances if they need to apply for medical assistance; any community services they may need, she coordinates prior to discharge," Blodgett said. "She does the same for long-term residents as well."

She will stay in this role as she pursues her degree in child and family welfare and school social work, as she will begin interning at a school district from August until her graduation in May. Ellingstad will continue to work in Ellsworth as she extends her social work degree.

"I really want to work with kids and children with disabilities," Ellingstad said. "That's why I got into social work. I'd also like to work with delinquent children in a juvenile justice setting."

This type of work requires a Master's Degree, which she hopes will open up a lot more positions than her standard social work degree can get her.

"(Her degree) will give her a broad range of experience in the social work field," Blodgett said. "We're glad to have her and welcome her to our family."