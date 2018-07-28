Irene and Alvin farmed on Big Hill in rural Pepin for 11 years. In 1956, they moved to the "big city" of Red Wing, Minn. Irene belonged to United Lutheran Church and was also a member of the Pocahontas Auxiliary — Red Men Club for 50 years. Irene had a varied work career beginning at Red Wing industries for 11 years, until its closing. Here she made many close friends. Irene later worked at Simeads in Hastings, Minn. and at the Red Owl Store in Red Wing. She also cared for the local neighbor children. Irene and Alvin enjoyed spending weekends at Bone Lake in their trailer house.

Irene loved to cook and entertain family and friends. Her potato salad and baked beans recipes were often requested. Her grandchildren and extended family enjoyed the many cookies and bars she made for graduations and get-togethers.

Irene also loved spending time in her flower garden. She loved flowers and gardening in her backyard. Canning food was second nature to her and her dill pickles were always a big hit and requested often. Irene and Alvin enjoy spending time together in the Plum City Care Center now. You can find them at the bingo table or enjoying a can of beer and entertainment during Happy Hours. They will never turn down a visit from any of their four grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, or four great grandchildren.